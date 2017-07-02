Is a One Tree Hill reunion in the works? We hope so!

Sophia Bush made us hungry for a visit to Tree Hill, N.C., when she posted a slew of adorable throwback photos on Instagram on Saturday celebrating her former co-star Hilarie Burton's birthday. In addition to the cute pics of the pals, Bush wrote a lengthy and touching post to her friend, whom she starred alongside from 2003-2012.

The 34-year-old, who played Brooke Davis on the series, wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my sweet @hilarieburton. Sister! We've been through a lot. At least 374 hair colors together. Crushes. Heartbreaks. Hangovers. Halloweens. Tears and laughter. Fear and joy. Successes and burn-it-to-the-ground failures. We've fought like rams and loved like family."