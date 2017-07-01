Happy Canada Day 150! See the Hottest Canadian Celebs

Happy Canada Day!

Saturday marks a special one; Canada celebrates its 150th birthday!

And the last few decades has produced some seriously hot Canadian celebs, such as Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds...the list goes on.

Gosling's big break in the United States came in the '90s, when he starred in starred in The All New Mickey Mouse Club. He later went on to appear on the Canadian teen series Breaker High and played the title character in Young Hercules before moving onto big films like Remember the Titans and his breakout projects, The Notebook and Half Nelson, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Last year, he was nominated for his second, for La La Land.