Happy Canada Day 150! See the Hottest Canadian Celebs

Happy Canada Day!
Saturday marks a special one; Canada celebrates its 150th birthday!
And the last few decades has produced some seriously hot Canadian celebs, such as Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds...the list goes on.
Gosling's big break in the United States came in the '90s, when he starred in starred in The All New Mickey Mouse Club. He later went on to appear on the Canadian teen series Breaker High and played the title character in Young Hercules before moving onto big films like Remember the Titans and his breakout projects, The Notebook and Half Nelson, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Last year, he was nominated for his second, for La La Land.
The rapper, born in Ontario, wasn't always known for club brawls his chart-topping beats. He started his career playing a wheelchair-using basketball star on the hit Canadian television series Degrassi: The Next Generation.
Pacey from Dawson's Creek is from Vancouver, British Columbia.
Born in Burnaby, British Columbia, the big-band singer has earned three Grammys and multiple Canadian Juno Awards.
The country-pop star may have had a humble upbringing in Windsor, Ontario, but she's now a proud member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
The "Stitches" singer is from Toronto
The Vampire Diaries alum was born in Bulgaria and raised in Canada.
The international singing sensation was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, and has chart-topping albums in both French and English.
This stunning starlet was a McDonald's employee in her hometown of London, Ontario, before starring in some of our favorite flicks like Mean Girls and The Notebook.
Born in Toronto, the Arrested Development star and LEGO Movie's Batman was later booted from Lakefield College in Ontario for being a bit of a trouble maker.
The Canadian singer is a fan of showcasing his abs, and taking selfies of said abs.
The 90210 starlet hails from Vancouver, British Columbia.
Originally from Ladysmith, British Columbia, the former Baywatch babe now has dual citizenship with Canada and the U.S.
The Star Wars stud was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. "I grew up here, so this is home," he said about appearing at Canadian film festivals. "I don't get to spend an awful lot of time here, but I feel like I'm a true Torontonian at heart."
Before Party of Five, this Wild Thing, who was born in Guelph, Ontario, starred in the Canadian TV series Catwalk.
The singer may be known for her gritty ballads from Jagged Little Pill, but she launched her career with a dance-pop album while living in her native Ontario.
Don't be fooled! Though the "Maneater" singer's latest album is entirely in Spanish, she actually grew up speaking Portuguese in Victoria, British Columbia.
Reynolds is originally from Vancouver. Both his dad and brother worked as Mounties. As a child actor in Canada, Reynolds began his career starring in the teen soap Hillside and playing a villain on the sci-fi series The Odyssey. Nowadays, Reynolds is nowadays known as a hot action star, appearing in Green Lantern and the blockbuster smash Deadpool. He is currently filming the sequel.
"150 is nothing. It's like, Robert Pattinson's age in the Twilight Movies. Happy Birthday I guess.
#Canada150," he tweeted.
"Happy Canada Day, America. You've earned it. �� #Canada150," he wrote on Instagram.