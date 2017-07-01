Happy Canada Day 150! See the Hottest Canadian Celebs

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Britney Spears

Britney Spears Wants You to Know She's Definitely Not Lip-Syncing in Singapore

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino Engaged to Israeli Girlfriend Daniella Pick

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy Canada Day!

Saturday marks a special one; Canada celebrates its 150th birthday!

And the last few decades has produced some seriously hot Canadian celebs, such as Ryan GoslingRyan Reynolds...the list goes on.

Gosling's big break in the United States came in the '90s, when he starred in starred in The All New Mickey Mouse Club. He later went on to appear on the Canadian teen series Breaker High and played the title character in Young Hercules before moving onto big films like Remember the Titans and his breakout projects, The Notebook and Half Nelson, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Last year, he was nominated for his second, for La La Land.

Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

W Blanco/PremiereBACKGRID

Ryan Gosling

We are Crazy, Stupid in love with the Ontario-born hottie, who got his acting start in the States on Disney's Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s with Justin Timerblake and Britney Spears.

Ryan Reynolds

PacificCoastNews

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Drake, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Winners

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drake

The rapper, born in Ontario, wasn't always known for club brawls his chart-topping beats. He started his career playing a wheelchair-using basketball star on the hit Canadian television series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Article continues below

Joshua Jackson

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Joshua Jackson

Pacey from Dawson's Creek is from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé

Born in Burnaby, British Columbia, the big-band singer has earned three Grammys and multiple Canadian Juno Awards.

Country Music Awards, Shania Twain

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Shania Twain

The country-pop star may have had a humble upbringing in Windsor, Ontario, but she's now a proud member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Article continues below

Shawn Mendes, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The "Stitches" singer is from Toronto

Nina Dobrev, Hair

John Phillips/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum was born in Bulgaria and raised in Canada.

Celine Dion, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Celine Dion

The international singing sensation was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, and has chart-topping albums in both French and English.

Article continues below

Rachel McAdams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

This stunning starlet was a McDonald's employee in her hometown of London, Ontario, before starring in some of our favorite flicks like Mean Girls and The Notebook.

Will Arnett, Lego Batman

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Picture

Will Arnett

Born in Toronto, the Arrested Development star and LEGO Movie's Batman was later booted from Lakefield College in Ontario for being a bit of a trouble maker.

Justin Bieber

Splash News

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer is a fan of showcasing his abs, and taking selfies of said abs.

Article continues below

Jessica Lowndes

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jessica Lowndes

The 90210 starlet hails from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Pamela Anderson, Monaco

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Originally from Ladysmith, British Columbia, the former Baywatch babe now has dual citizenship with Canada and the U.S.

Hayden Christensen, Star Wars

LucasFilms

Hayden Christensen

The Star Wars stud was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. "I grew up here, so this is home," he said about appearing at Canadian film festivals. "I don't get to spend an awful lot of time here, but I feel like I'm a true Torontonian at heart."

Article continues below

Neve Campbell, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Neve Campbell

Before Party of Five, this Wild Thing, who was born in Guelph, Ontario, starred in the Canadian TV series Catwalk.

Alanis Morissette, 2015 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Alanis Morissette

The singer may be known for her gritty ballads from Jagged Little Pill, but she launched her career with a dance-pop album while living in her native Ontario.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, Nelly Furtado

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC

Nelly Furtado

Don't be fooled! Though the "Maneater" singer's latest album is entirely in Spanish, she actually grew up speaking Portuguese in Victoria, British Columbia.

Article continues below

Reynolds is originally from Vancouver. Both his dad and brother worked as Mounties. As a child actor in Canada, Reynolds began his career starring in the teen soap Hillside and playing a villain on the sci-fi series The Odyssey. Nowadays, Reynolds is nowadays known as a hot action star, appearing in Green Lantern and the blockbuster smash Deadpool. He is currently filming the sequel.

"150 is nothing. It's like, Robert Pattinson's age in the Twilight Movies. Happy Birthday I guess.

TAGS/ Canada , Top Stories , Ryan Gosling , Ryan Reynolds
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.