Mischa Barton appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday to testify against an ex-boyfriend amid her ongoing "revenge porn" case.
During proceedings, the judge allowed The O.C. star to speak even though Adam Spaw was not present.
According to his attorney, Adam was in Cincinnati where his mom was undergoing surgery.
During the testimony, Mischa alleged that he kicked her, grabbed her arm and has been "lurking" around a neighborhood she's been staying in. As a result, the actress argued that's he's already violated the temporary restraining order.
The judge ultimately scheduled a new July court date for Adam to respond to the allegations. The judge also reissued Mischa's temporary restraining order against him.
"We're just very happy with the way the judge ruled today and we're going to continue to fight for justice in this case," Mischa told reporters outside of court. "People should always have the right to protect themselves and especially women against people who stalk you, make you nervous, try to do things against you, try to release images without your consent and I consider this a victory today as well."
Attorney Lisa Bloom added, "It's another victory for Mischa Barton and our fight against revenge porn. Mischa is doing this fight and so committed to it in coming back to court over and over again because she thinks its important that women have the right to decide which images of our own bodies should be out there. That's what she's fighting for and it's another win for us today."
Earlier this month, Mischa had another courtroom victory when a judge ruled that her ex must return all explicit materials back to her and not release any of them.
Both parties also agreed to a no-contact clause and must remain at least 100 yards away from one another.
As for Mischa's original claims, she alleged in an emotional press conference this past March that she may be the victim of "revenge porn."
"I just want to say I've been through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I love and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras," Mischa told reporters. "And then I learned something even worse—that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."
She continued, "I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom Firm and to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom