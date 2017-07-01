"We're just very happy with the way the judge ruled today and we're going to continue to fight for justice in this case," Mischa told reporters outside of court. "People should always have the right to protect themselves and especially women against people who stalk you, make you nervous, try to do things against you, try to release images without your consent and I consider this a victory today as well."

Attorney Lisa Bloom added, "It's another victory for Mischa Barton and our fight against revenge porn. Mischa is doing this fight and so committed to it in coming back to court over and over again because she thinks its important that women have the right to decide which images of our own bodies should be out there. That's what she's fighting for and it's another win for us today."

Earlier this month, Mischa had another courtroom victory when a judge ruled that her ex must return all explicit materials back to her and not release any of them.

Both parties also agreed to a no-contact clause and must remain at least 100 yards away from one another.