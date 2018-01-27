4. "Caught Their Eyes" (feat. Frank Ocean)

"'Caught the Eye' is a song that's dealing with just being aware of your surroundings," Jay-Z told iHeartRadio. "There's a line in it, and it says, 'Your body language is all remedial / How could you see the difference between you and I?' Just being so sharp about your surroundings." After that particular line, he rapped, "My crash course was much tougher / Around friends who kill they friends / Then hug their friends' mothers / And show up at the funeral, complete with blank stares / Invisible ink, I had to read things that wasn't there / Memories may sneak down my cheek / But I could see a side eye in my sleep." In the chorus, Ocean sang, "Ready for it, deep breath, fill up the void / Eyes open them up, check out the cords / Still stinging from tears, they try to see you / I'm ready for earth, ready for real / Solipsistic admit it, I see you there / So it seems, so you seem / I can't tell if you're image or are just the flare / In my dreams, in my dreams."

5. "4:44"

"'4:44' is a song that I wrote, and it's the crux of the album, just right in the middle of the album. And I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 a.m., to write this song. So, it became the title of the album and everything," Jay-Z told iHeartRadio. "It's the title track because it's such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I've ever written."

"I suck at love, I think I need a do-over / I will be emotionally available if I invited you over / I stew over what if you over my s--t?" he rapped, which many saw as his response to Beyoncé's "Sorry." ("He always got them f--king excuses / I pray to the Lord you reveal what his truth is," Beyoncé sang in 2016. "I left a note in the hallway / By the time you read it, I'll be far away.")

As for his infidelity, he rapped, "And if my children knew / I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame / 'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?'"

"I harass you out in Paris / Please come back to Rome / You make it home / We talked for hours when you were on tour," the Grammy winner rapped. "Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone / Said don't embarrass me instead of be mine / That was my proposal for us to go steady / That was your 21st birthday / You mature faster than me / I wasn't ready / So I apologize."

"I apologize to all the woman whom I / Toyed with you emotions because I was emotionless / I apologize 'cuz at your best you are love / And because I fall short of what I say I'm all about/ Your eyes leave with the soul that your body once housed / And you stare blankly into space / Thinking about all the time you wasted in on all the basic s--t so," Jay-Z continued. "I apologize."

"4:44" also mentioned Beyoncé's miscarriages and the recent birth of their twins. "I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you," Jay-Z rapped. "So I apologize / I've seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death," he rapped. "I apologize for all the stillborns / 'Cuz I wasn't pressing / Your body wouldn't accept it."

Kim Burrell lent her vocals to the track.