Was the Pretty Little Liars truth out there this whole time? The Freeform series ended its seven-season run with no fewer than a gazillion twists, the biggest being the identity of A.D., the Uber A. This is your one chance to turn back if you don't want spoilers.

Uber A was none other than Alex Drake. Who's Alex Drake? Why she's Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) twin sister who would replace Spencer that nobody knew she had, well, nobody except Bellisario and series creator I. Marlene King for a while. And maybe Twitter followers.

Bellisario's Twitter bio reads: "Actor. Writer. Poet. Dancer. Rock and Roll Jesus. (sometimes I play this chick Spencer Hastings on this show Pretty Little Liars). But only sometimes."

"But only times."

Well played Bellisario.

In an interview with Elle, Bellisario said she had known the twist since season five and keeping the secret has been "real rough."

"But for a long time, people would ask, ‘Who's A.D.?' And I'd say, ‘It's me!' And everyone would just laugh. It's kind of great when you have a secret that so few people—only me, Marlene, and a handful of others at that point—know. It means you can hide in plain sight," she said.

The series finale of Pretty Little Liars broke records. As of now, it's the most-tweeted episode of TV with 1.7 million tweets globally. Pretty Little Liars wrapped up with 1.4 million viewers in live + dame day and a .7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

King told E! News that social media has had a big impact on the series. "I think it's really helped us. I feel like we know our fans so well and they know us, and they feel like they're a part of our family because they are a part of our family. So I feel like it's helped us create this great worldwide community on social media that we all feel special because we're a part of," she said. Read our full interview now.

Hat tip to BuzzFeed on the Twitter profile clue.

