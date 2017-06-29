Was the Pretty Little Liars truth out there this whole time? The Freeform series ended its seven-season run with no fewer than a gazillion twists, the biggest being the identity of A.D., the Uber A. This is your one chance to turn back if you don't want spoilers.

Uber A was none other than Alex Drake. Who's Alex Drake? Why she's Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) twin sister who would replace Spencer that nobody knew she had, well, nobody except Bellisario and series creator I. Marlene King for a while. And maybe Twitter followers.

Bellisario's Twitter bio reads: "Actor. Writer. Poet. Dancer. Rock and Roll Jesus. (sometimes I play this chick Spencer Hastings on this show Pretty Little Liars). But only sometimes."

