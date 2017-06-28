Hollywood Medium Recap: Nancy Grace Reveals How Her Late Fiancé Changed Her Life With Just One Dream
This isn't your average bachelor pad…
Tarek El Moussa let E! News inside his gorgeous new home since his Split from Christina El Moussa and treated us to a walk-through of his favorite rooms and the one thing that gets him out of bed in the morning.
When showing us around the living room and kitchen areas, the HGTV reality star explained that his two adorable kids love to turn the house into a maze as they run around and play games.
Then, Tarek took our own Sibley Scoles to get a peek at his kids' rooms and the massive master suite.
Tarek showed her one of his favorite things in his bedroom: his morning alarm clocks.
"Believe it or not, I have a really hard problem waking up in the morning," he admitted. Well, the sounds of his intense alarm clocks should do the trick. Warning: they're the real deal!
Once Tarek and Sibley were up on the deck (which features stunning views of the ocean and harbor), the father of two admitted that he's recently changed the name of his boat from Flip or Flop to, well, Bad Decisions.
"Apparently I've made a couple," he told us. "Christina laughed about it."
So just how are the exes doing now that they've parted ways as a couple but are still maintaining their professional careers as a duo?
Tarek says that the dynamic between the two is just as good as ever and that they frequently check in with one another to see how the other is doing.
"She'll call me…you know, we still deep down we care about each other."
For more from Tarek El Moussa's house tour, tune into E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. only on E!