Why Taco Bell Is the Hottest New Wedding Venue

Ding, dong! Ding, dong! The taco bells are ringing!

Move over San Ysidro Ranch and the New York Public Library, the new go-to wedding venue for the in-love couple on the go appears to be none other than Taco Bell on the Vegas Strip.

No. You didn't read that wrong. This is a thing that's really happened.

So all you wedding planners out there, grab your Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco and your Gordita Supreme, because you're about to say "I do" to a Taco Bell wedding. And here's why...

After winning a "Love and Tacos Contest" to have their wedding at the flagship Taco Bell in Las Vegas, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda swapped vows at the fast food spot last weekend. And it actually looks kind of awesome. One might even say "lavish."

The groom posted photos of the event with the caption, "Over the weekend, I married my best friend while surrounded by people that I love. I've never been happier."

The guests were served sodas, quesadillas, Twisted Freezes, Cheesy Gordita Crunches—and a whole lotta love.