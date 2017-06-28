Pretty Little Liars came to an end last night, and concluded with all its mysteries solved (sorta) and all its main characters happy, for the most part.

In case you missed it, last night's finale revealed that Spencer (Troian Bellisario) had a secret identical British twin named Alex who had taken up the mantle of A.D. to avenge her sister Charlotte's death.

After a life of being abandoned by her adoptive parents and running away from the orphanage, Alex had planned to steal Spencer's identity from her completely, but thanks to Toby knowing the difference between Spencer and not Spencer (this time), she lost, and ended up in France in a dollhouse built by Mona (Janel Parrish).