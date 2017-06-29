Who's ready to go fin-ternational?!

As the world impatiently awaits the latest installment of Syfy's deliciously bonkers film franchise, we here at E! News have a little something to help hold you over. We've got your exclusive first look at the new key art for Sharknado 5: Global Swarming!

Once again, Ian Ziering's Fin is back and ready to battle those pesty tornadoes full of sharks, but this time on a global scale. Along for the ride? His shark-fighting superhero robot wife April (Tara Reid), rocking some killer pink, purple and orange highlights in her hair. Who says cyborgs can't enjoy a good pop of color? Also making her return in the new art is Cassie Scerbo's Nova, who apparently only appears in the odd-numbered Sharknado movies, after sitting out both Sharknado 2: The Second One and Sharknado: The Fourth Awakens.