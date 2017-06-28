Ellen Page's Cover of Britney Spears' ''Lucky'' Is Not to be Missed

2017 truly is the year of revivals.

On Tuesday Ellen Page shared her rendition of "Lucky," a song off of Britney Spears' "Oops!..I Did It Again" LP that was released in all the way back in 2000. And while this isn't the first time that we've heard Page's pipes work their magic, she graces the world with her vocals far too sporadically.

The last time she graced the world with her beautiful voice was a duet she performed with Michael Cera in Juno, the film that broke her into Hollywood. Together they performed a cover of Moldy Peaches' "Anyone Else But You."