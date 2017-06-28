Ellen Page's Cover of Britney Spears' ''Lucky'' Is Not to be Missed

On Tuesday Ellen Page shared her rendition of "Lucky," a song off of Britney Spears' "Oops!..I Did It Again" LP that was released in all the way back in 2000. And while this isn't the first time that we've heard Page's pipes work their magic, she graces the world with her vocals far too sporadically.
The last time she graced the world with her beautiful voice was a duet she performed with Michael Cera in Juno, the film that broke her into Hollywood. Together they performed a cover of Moldy Peaches' "Anyone Else But You."
Dancer Emma Portner, who has previously been featured in Justin Bieber's "Life is Worth Living" music video and Purpose World Tour, posted the video of the pair's collaboration to her YouTube channel. In it Ellen sat on the floor of an empty dance studio with an acoustic guitar as Emma improvised graceful movements. Both women were cast as dark silhouettes, which made the video all the more chilling.
"She cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart, thinking, if there's nothing missing in my life then why do these tears come at night," Ellen sang, reviving the lyrics them seventeen years later in her own style.
Ellen has since been active in promoting Emma's other work on her Twitter page, writing, "If you haven't yet, watch emmaportner's video "Lavender" with @ajanimjg," accompanied by a link to the video. She even used the expressive two hand praise emoji.
You can expect to see the 30-year-old actress next when she stars in the film Flatliners with Nina Dobrev, a psychological thriller about a group of medical students who aim to simulate near-death experiences. The reboot is set to hit theaters on September 29th.