Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Celebrities Singing Hamilton for a Cause

Lin-Manuel Miranda has stars singing for their tickets.

The Hamilton creator and star has posed his newest challenge to his legions of fans in honor of a special cause. Miranda has teamed up with Prizeo once again in honor of Immigration Heritage Month to benefit the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. The task is simple—unless you don't like singing in public. The actor has asked anyone interested in winning two tickets to the Los Angeles opening night of Hamilton (as well as airfare, accommodations and face time with Miranda himself) to donate $10 and post a video singing any Hamilton track of your liking to be eligible to win.

"In addition, you and a friend will attend what I promise will be a star-studded after-party," he says on the campaign's website. "We'll also make sure we connect and snap a photo together."