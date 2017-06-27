Rob Lowe, ghost hunter?

A&E has released the first look at the actor's new docuseries, The Lowe Files, and it's safe to say that this is a side of Lowe that you've never seen before. What's it all about, you ask? Allow the former Parks and Recreation star to explain.

"Since I was a little boy, I loved spooky legends and scary mysteries and when I had boys of my own, we bonded over those campfire stories and debated whether Big Foot was real or if ghosts really existed," Lowe reveals in earnest as a montage of home movies with his sons, mixed with stock footage of unexplained phenomena, unfurls. "And we swore that one day, we would find out those answers together. That day has come."