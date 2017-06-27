A&E
A&E
Rob Lowe, ghost hunter?
A&E has released the first look at the actor's new docuseries, The Lowe Files, and it's safe to say that this is a side of Lowe that you've never seen before. What's it all about, you ask? Allow the former Parks and Recreation star to explain.
"Since I was a little boy, I loved spooky legends and scary mysteries and when I had boys of my own, we bonded over those campfire stories and debated whether Big Foot was real or if ghosts really existed," Lowe reveals in earnest as a montage of home movies with his sons, mixed with stock footage of unexplained phenomena, unfurls. "And we swore that one day, we would find out those answers together. That day has come."
Yup, you read that right. In the new nonfiction series, Lowe and his sons Matthew and John Owen will travel the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries, immersing themselves in exploration and debate as they seek out a particular legend in each episode. Among their many missions? Exploring an "alien base" located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu, CA, working with Lowe's personal shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys' reformatory, to draw out the spirit of a murder victim, and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of Remove Viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances. And as the trailer reveals, it will also involve Lowe shirtless around a campfire, banging a drum and having tribal paint applied to his face. Seriously, you've got to watch this thing.
Besides being the sort of gloriously out there concept that only the very best reality TV is made of, there's a beating heart to The Lowe Files as the actor's ultimate goal with this transcontinental sleuthing is to create lasting memories with his sons as their on the verge of adulthood with their own lives, careers and families ahead of them. Say it with us now: Aww!
Will you be tuning in for Lowe and Sons' ghost hunting escapades? Let us know in the comments below!
The Lowe Files premieres Wednesday, August 2 at 10 p.m. on A&E.