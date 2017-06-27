Jada didn't exclude husband Will Smith from her words of praise and gratitude. "I couldn't have picked a better partner," she told us. "He is such a fantastic father. I am so grateful for him. If I haven't done anything else, I got my kids a good dad."

The Gotham star went on to reveal that after years of marriage, their relationship and respect for each other has only gotten stronger.

"[Will's] amazing, it's just that simple," Jada said. "I tell him all the time, 'The measure of a man is really through the words that people who stand beside him speak of.' And I have to tell you, having stood beside him for 23 years, he's an exceptional man."

The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve.