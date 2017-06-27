Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Her Children Her "Most Important Contribution"

  • By
  • &

by Julianna Ress

Jada Pinkett Smith is one proud mom.

E! News caught up with the Girls Trip actress on the red carpet at the 2017 NBA Awards, where she gushed about her greatest accomplishment in life, her children Jaden and Willow Smith.

"When I first started, I never thought the most important contribution I would make in this world would be my children," the 45-year-old actress told us. "I look at my kids and I'm like, 'Wow, that's probably the most important thing I will ever do in my life, bring two wonderful human beings to this planet like them.'" Aww!

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT

Jada didn't exclude husband Will Smith from her words of praise and gratitude. "I couldn't have picked a better partner," she told us. "He is such a fantastic father. I am so grateful for him. If I haven't done anything else, I got my kids a good dad."

The Gotham star went on to reveal that after years of marriage, their relationship and respect for each other has only gotten stronger.

"[Will's] amazing, it's just that simple," Jada said. "I tell him all the time, 'The measure of a man is really through the words that people who stand beside him speak of.' And I have to tell you, having stood beside him for 23 years, he's an exceptional man."

The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve.

Jada stars alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish in Girls Trip, which hits theaters July 21.

