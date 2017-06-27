DeMario Jackson is speaking up and speaking out.

The former Bachelorette villain sat down with E! News' Melanie Bromley for an exclusive three-part, two-night interview to discuss what happened with his controversial co-star Corinne Olympios while filming Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico earlier this month.

As BiP fans already know, filming for the ABC show was suspended "indefinitely" while Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation into a sexual encounter between DeMario and Corinne on the show's first day of production in Cabo San Lucas.

What went down eventually led two producers to file misconduct complaints, as they questioned whether Corinne was able to give consent during the alcohol-feuled interaction. Despite the continued controversy, Warner Bros. has cleared the ABC show and its producers of any misconduct.

But now DeMario—who has spoken out previously to say that the highly publicized scandal has greatly affected him and his family—is sitting down with E! News to tell his side of the story, recounting what happened those first few days in Mexico.