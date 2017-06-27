Gotham Actor Donal Logue Says His Child Has Gone Missing

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
Donal Logue has taken to Twitter to say that his child has gone missing.
The Gotham actor posted on Twitter earlier today the news that his 16-year-old son, Jade Logue, disappeared in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Monday. The 51-year-old, who has also been on Law & Order: SVU, posted the alert on social media this morning, writing, "Missing-yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka."
The actor also posted a photo of the teen to his Twitter account. According to the father, the high-school-aged youngster appears to have last been seen wearing a parka near Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Logue has given out no further information about the teen since the alarming post.
However, NYPD has told E! News that there is no formal complaint about the disappearance on file.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Many Twitter followers responded to the post calling for prayers and wishing for the teen's safe return.
Logue has two sons from his previous marriage to Kasey Walker. The former couple are also parents to son Finn Logue.
The character actor has starred in a plethora of film and television roles over the decades, appearing in Ghost Rider, Sons of Anarchy, Grounded for Life, the Tao of Steve, Vikings, Zodiac and more.
Logue, who is a graduate of Harvard University, joined the cast of Gotham in 2014. The actor plays Detective Harvey Bullock on the show.