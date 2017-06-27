Gotham Actor Donal Logue Says His Child Has Gone Missing

Donal Logue has taken to Twitter to say that his child has gone missing.

The Gotham actor posted on Twitter earlier today the news that his 16-year-old son, Jade Logue, disappeared in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Monday. The 51-year-old, who has also been on Law & Order: SVU, posted the alert on social media this morning, writing, "Missing-yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka."

The actor also posted a photo of the teen to his Twitter account. According to the father, the high-school-aged youngster appears to have last been seen wearing a parka near Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Logue has given out no further information about the teen since the alarming post.

However, NYPD has told E! News that there is no formal complaint about the disappearance on file.