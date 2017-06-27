La La Anthony Is Not Divorcing Carmelo Anthony ''Right Now''

La La Anthony has been separated from her husband Carmelo Anthony two months, but she's not ready to divorce him just yet.
The Power actress joined The Wendy Williams Show today and opened up about where she stands with her estranged NBA player husband and what she hopes for their future.
Host Wendy Williams asked if she's divorcing him, and La La admitted, "Not right now," adding, "You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."
She continued, "Him and I are the best of friends and our No. 1 commitment is to our son Kiyan, and we have to set an example for Kiyan and that's what's most important to me."
La La also noted that no matter how tough things get, she could never say a bad thing about Carmelo.
"That's my son's father and he is an amazing dad," she said. "I could not ask for a better dad."
La La celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday, and Carmelo shared a sweet post, calling her his "earth" and telling her he loves her.
Wendy quipped, "He seems to want you back," to which La La responded, "Why wouldn't he?"
She's got a point. They were married for seven years and together for 12. In fact, they started dating when Carmelo was just 19-years-old, and La La was 24.
But despite no plans of divorcing him anytime soon, La La still isn't certain about the couple's future.
"Listen, If I could predict the future we would all be multimillionaires," she said. "I don't know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You're not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window. I love him with all my heart, and we are the best of friends."
She also noted that she's dating...herself.
"I'm trying to get myself in order," she explained. "I'm in the gym every day. I'm eating right. I'm taking out all the bad stuff in my life and just really dating and focusing on myself, which is something women need to do more often, put ourselves first."
However, she did bring a very special date to the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday (which also fell on her birthday): her son, Kiyan.
"It was a big day," she gushed. "I had the most amazing time...He had the absolute best time."
Wendy asked if Kiyan has any problem with his mom wearing a see-through dress on-stage, and La La laughed that he's always asking if she's "really going to wear that."
She added, "He's starting to become like a real, little man, and he tries to check me like, 'You going out tonight? What time you going to get home? You have an early call time tomorrow. You can't be hanging out too late.'"
Though she already admitted she can't predict the future, she does know for sure that she won't be having any more children.
"One and done," she stated, "One was good enough for me. I'm not knocking anybody else, but one is way more than I can even handle sometimes."
