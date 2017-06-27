La La Anthony Is Not Divorcing Carmelo Anthony ''Right Now''

La La Anthony has been separated from her husband Carmelo Anthony two months, but she's not ready to divorce him just yet.

The Power actress joined The Wendy Williams Show today and opened up about where she stands with her estranged NBA player husband and what she hopes for their future.

Host Wendy Williams asked if she's divorcing him, and La La admitted, "Not right now," adding, "You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."