After nearly two weeks, North West has officially decided upon a name for her new puppy.

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian gifted their daughters, including Penelope Disick, two sister Pomeranian puppies for their birthdays. Nori turned 4-years-old on June 15, while Penelope will turn 5 on July 8.

Penelope almost immediately landed upon the name "Honey" for her fluffy little pup, but North was debating between a few. Of course, Kim decided to step in and help by asking her Twitter followers for their input.

The mother-of-two posted a poll to ask her fans to vote on the names Baby Jesus, Peachy Pop, Sushi and Goldie.