After nearly two weeks, North West has officially decided upon a name for her new puppy.
In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian gifted their daughters, including Penelope Disick, two sister Pomeranian puppies for their birthdays. Nori turned 4-years-old on June 15, while Penelope will turn 5 on July 8.
Penelope almost immediately landed upon the name "Honey" for her fluffy little pup, but North was debating between a few. Of course, Kim decided to step in and help by asking her Twitter followers for their input.
The mother-of-two posted a poll to ask her fans to vote on the names Baby Jesus, Peachy Pop, Sushi and Goldie.
What should North name her puppy?— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017
Though the poll showed people voting in favor of Peachy Pop, it appears Kim and North went by electoral votes as Kim announced they named the doggy Sushi.
FYI the puppy's name is Sushi ?— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
Meanwhile, the puppies were the cherry on top of quite the birthday extravaganza for North and Penelope.
Not only did the whole family celebrate Nori's birthday with a cake and celebrations on the actual date, Kim and Kourtney also put on a Moana and Hawaii-themed joint party over the weekend.
Daphne Joy / Snapchat
North, P and the rest of the party-goers donned grass skirts and flower crowns while bouncing in a bouncy house, splashing around in the pool and enjoying a petting zoo complete with a chicken and a pig.
They also feasted on ribs, French fries and mac n' cheese for the main course and enjoyed rainbow shaved ice and Hansen's Cakes for dessert.