Chad Michael Murray didn't let the fear of striking out keep him from heading to prom.
The 2000s' favorite Hollywood hunk brought his signature character Austin Ames back to life 13 years later just in time to be his wife's prom date. He and his personal "PrincetonGirl" Sarah Roemer got all gussied up for the Children's Hospital of Orange County's Alice in Wonderland-themed prom on Saturday night.
Instead of a traditional tuxedo, Murray knew one outfit fitting for the occasion—his famous Prince Charming ensemble from A Cinderella Story. If that wasn't enough of a sight, the actor noted one special silver lining. "Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night," he wrote on Instagram. "Big win- IT STILL FITS!"
Warner Bros.
Turns out Sam Montgomery had a little competition. "I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom," his wife quipped on Instagram along with a photo of the couple together before their fancy date night.
In addition to reviving one of his most famous characters, Murray made a personal return to high school after more than a decade. "My high school graduation was 18 years ago. It's insanity. I'm about to go to prom again. This is so exciting!" he said in a video shared to Facebook.
Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and actors Drake Bell and Jake T. Austin were also in attendance to surprise the young guests.
It seems attendees really did get to fall down the rabbit hole—all the way back to 2004.