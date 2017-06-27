Chad Michael Murray didn't let the fear of striking out keep him from heading to prom.

The 2000s' favorite Hollywood hunk brought his signature character Austin Ames back to life 13 years later just in time to be his wife's prom date. He and his personal "PrincetonGirl" Sarah Roemer got all gussied up for the Children's Hospital of Orange County's Alice in Wonderland-themed prom on Saturday night.

Instead of a traditional tuxedo, Murray knew one outfit fitting for the occasion—his famous Prince Charming ensemble from A Cinderella Story. If that wasn't enough of a sight, the actor noted one special silver lining. "Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night," he wrote on Instagram. "Big win- IT STILL FITS!"