Tonight, one of the most insane shows on television takes its final bow.

Pretty Little Liars has spent seven seasons torturing a group of teenage girls in pretty much every relatively harmless but still bats—t crazy way imaginable, to the point where almost nothing surprises us anymore. A and the various spinoffs of that first nefarious texter have done pretty much any ridiculous or sinister or ridiculously sinister or sinisterly ridiculous thing you could imagine…or have they?

Below is a long list of things that have happened on this show, accompanied by four things that never happened, but could have. If you can find all four fakes, A won't send a minion after you or reveal all your deepest darkest secrets. If you can't, good luck to you.

(Character names have been removed just to make it a little harder.)