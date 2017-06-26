Amber Portwood knows all too well that the truth hurts.

During Monday night's season finale of Teen Mom OG, cameras followed the reality star and Matt Baier as they headed to Los Angeles for the MTV Movie Awards.

After enjoying the show with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, Amber received news from a girl claiming Matt tried to sleep with her. What came next was a polygraph test with plenty of mixed results.

When asked if he has engaged in any sexual activity or communications with anyone other than Amber since October 10th 2014, Matt said no and was confirmed to be telling the truth.

As for the third question, that's when things went south. "Did you make any sexual advances toward [bleep]? On that question, Matt answered no, but he did not pass that question," the examiner stated.