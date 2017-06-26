Drake's smile says it all!

The Views rapper stepped out Monday evening in New York City to host the 2017 NBA Awards, but instead of walking the red carpet solo, one stunning lady stood by his side. Drizzy enlisted NBC Sports reporter Rosalyn "Ros" Gold-Onwude as his date for the inaugural event, which honors the best of the best in basketball.

Dressed in a classic tux, Drake wrapped his arm around Ros as they posed for a few absolutely adorable photo opps. The fan-favorite sports analyst looked gorgeous in a red midi-dress and nude heels.

So what is there to say about the duo's relationship status? As of now, not a whole lot, but we do know it's safe to say the hip-hop heavyweight started crushing on Ros almost two years ago.