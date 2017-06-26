Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT
Drake's smile says it all!
The Views rapper stepped out Monday evening in New York City to host the 2017 NBA Awards, but instead of walking the red carpet solo, one stunning lady stood by his side. Drizzy enlisted NBC Sports reporter Rosalyn "Ros" Gold-Onwude as his date for the inaugural event, which honors the best of the best in basketball.
Dressed in a classic tux, Drake wrapped his arm around Ros as they posed for a few absolutely adorable photo opps. The fan-favorite sports analyst looked gorgeous in a red midi-dress and nude heels.
So what is there to say about the duo's relationship status? As of now, not a whole lot, but we do know it's safe to say the hip-hop heavyweight started crushing on Ros almost two years ago.
Back in 2015, Drake shared a snapshot with Gold-Onwude to Instagram after his hometown team (the Toronto Raptors) lost to the Golden State Warriors, who she's been a sideline broadcaster for since the 2014-2015 season. "When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game," the suave performer captioned the moment.
Ros definitely knows her stuff when it comes to basketball, especially because she was honored as the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year while playing for Stanford University up until 2008. Impressive, right?
That means this award show pair will have plenty to talk about, not to mention Drake and Ros both come from Jewish backgrounds. In a 2015 interview, the journalist credited her mother's constant worrying as a factor in her achievements, explaining, "But that's the reason why I think I'm able to have success. She was so engaged with making sure I got on the right path."
(And we all know how much Drake values his relationship with his mama...)
Only time will tell just how well Drake and Ros hit it off. Enjoy the evening, you two!