Welcome one, welcome all to the most dreaded Bachelorette night of this season.

Normally, the two-on-one is the most anticipated night since watching two contestants face off is usually hilarious and occasionally ends with the villain being left alone on a windy beach, but the show's current villain is not a guy who's fun to watch. He's a smirky jerk whose best defense to everything is that he doesn't understand the other person's point of view, especially when the other person isn't a southern white wannabe gentleman with wannabe Jimmy Neutron hair.

Kenny tried to calmly and carefully defend himself against all of Lee's smirks, and Will tried to explain the history of black men being referred to as "aggressive," but Lee just dismissed it all due to the fact that he doesn't understand "the race card."

Lee just shouldn't have ever been here in the first place, but we're going to have to wait to see him go, because, of course, we got To Be Continued.

But first, there's some other stuff to deal with.