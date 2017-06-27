DeMario Jackson isn't proud of the public's reaction to Bachelor in Paradise's most talked-about scandal.

As Bachelor and Bachelorette fan-favorites continue filming the recently-resumed ABC reality series, the former contestant is taking his and Corinne Olympios' critics to task like never before.

Jackson opened up to E! News' Melanie Bromley during an exclusive three-part, two-night interview, this time addressing the offensive labels he said they were given immediately after Warner Bros. shut down production and launched an internal investigation into a sexual encounter between the pair.

"The minute you release this black man's face and this white girl's face," he shared, "before either of us commented on it, I was already a ‘rapist.'" Jackson also said Olympios was deemed a "whore" and a "slut" by many.