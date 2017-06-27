DeMario Jackson isn't proud of the public's reaction to Bachelor in Paradise's most talked-about scandal.
As Bachelor and Bachelorette fan-favorites continue filming the recently-resumed ABC reality series, the former contestant is taking his and Corinne Olympios' critics to task like never before.
Jackson opened up to E! News' Melanie Bromley during an exclusive three-part, two-night interview, this time addressing the offensive labels he said they were given immediately after Warner Bros. shut down production and launched an internal investigation into a sexual encounter between the pair.
"The minute you release this black man's face and this white girl's face," he shared, "before either of us commented on it, I was already a ‘rapist.'" Jackson also said Olympios was deemed a "whore" and a "slut" by many.
He proceeded to defend Olympios, explaining, "They were slut-shaming her because of what she did last season with Nick [Viall]. For me, it goes back to the human race. We failed."
The Los Angeles-based reality star spoke in great detail of the moments leading up to the incident, which involved him bonding with Corinne over their status as "villains" within the franchise.
After meeting at the bar on the first day of production, DeMario told us, "We kind of were just complimenting each other on being villains. I was like, 'Look, I've accepted this role.' We were kind of just laughing, like, 'Oh, we're about to dominate Paradise!' Like homie stuff, like really, really like friends. And then, you know, we started having a little bit more fun...and had a few drinks."
As DeMario recalled, the co-stars started "making out" at the bar before Corinne urged them to head over to the pool. At this point, he said he went out of his way to make sure cameras were rolling when the graphic sexual encounter took place.
"It's crazy because when you're a man—mostly African American man—no matter where you're at, you always look for things that can help you out," Jackson shared. "And at that moment, I made sure the cameras followed us. It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me, and at the point, that's when my spidey senses got up."
DeMario said Corinne took charge of the situation, which he confirmed ended with oral sex.
He elaborated, "[We were] kissing, rubbing, touching. It's nothing too sexual yet. Things got wild because it was more her being the aggressor, which was sexy...When you have a very attractive girl telling you what she wants, it's like a very, like, 'Wow, OK! This is hot. This is very...I like it.'"
From there, DeMario said he parted ways with Corinne until the following morning, where the pair hugged and ate breakfast with the cast. Three days later, a BIP producer approached him with a proposition.
"He goes, 'Here's what I'm gonna need you to do: I'm going to need you to bow out. Tell [Chris Harrison] and the crew you that love them, you're thankful. However, you—you know you're not there for the right reasons,'" DeMario recalled one producer's conversation with him. "I'm like, what the f--k? Straight up. He goes, 'I can't tell you what I know, but it's going to be bad if you don't leave tonight.'"
Jackson claimed he had no idea what the producer was referring to, but shortly thereafter, two producers filed misconduct complaints and the cast and crew packed their bags and headed home.
DeMario will not return to Bachelor in Paradise this season, and despite Warner Bros. finding that the footage did not support the accusations, Corinne's legal team is proceeding with an independent investigation.
"It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone," her attorney Marty Singer said in a statement last week. "It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard."
To hear more emotional confessions from DeMario Jackson about the Bachelor in Paradise scandal, watch our three-part interview airing Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. only on E! News.