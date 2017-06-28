InStyle
Bella Hadid is setting her sights on a new type of stardom.
The 20-year-old supermodel gives InStyle magazine's August 2017 issue new insight into her latest career goals, which include becoming an actress. The reason Bella is hoping to break into film and television? She wants fans to get to know the real her.
"People think that I don't smile and I'm super cold…With acting you can show more of who you are," Hadid shared. She's dabbled in acting for ex-boyfriend The Weeknd's "In the Night" music video, but Bella revealed one hurdle she'll have to get over before embarking on the venture.
Hadid told InStyle, "I would have to get a hold of my ADD, but otherwise I think it would be fun."
The brunette beauty could learn a thing or two from catwalk queens-turned-actresses like Cara Delevingneand Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and even mom Yolanda Hadid became a household name thanks to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
As for what Bella thinks of the Bravo reality series, she said, "I'm not really into the whole gossip thing or the drama, but there are some parts that are funny… The women [on the show] are all super cute. I'm not sure I could be on reality TV. It's nothing against them—love them, bless their hearts. But I think I'm going to stick with modeling for now."
Bella is also still grappling with the negative aspects of fame, as well as her Lyme disease diagnosis' impact on her professional and personal life.
She recalled, "When I was 16, 17 I went out and did the whole thing…Now I feel like a grandma. I'll go out occasionally, but I'd rather go to work and have 100 percent energy, because I barely have enough to get through the day as it is."
On the topic of critics questioning her work ethic, upbringing and status, Hadid's message sounds off loud and clear: "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is a bulls--t thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."
Bella continued, "[The media will] say that I had a conversation with someone I've never even met before. Or people will judge me for things I can't change. Imagine that somebody is telling you that you're a piece of s--t every day on social media. You kind of feel like, ‘Well, am I a piece of s--t?' You don't really know."
Lucky for Bella, she comes backed with a support system thanks to fellow model Kendall Jenner.
Hadid said the pair first crossed paths "before we started modeling. I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we're best friends. She's a pretty significant human I met online."
