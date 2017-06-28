Bella Hadid is setting her sights on a new type of stardom.

The 20-year-old supermodel gives InStyle magazine's August 2017 issue new insight into her latest career goals, which include becoming an actress. The reason Bella is hoping to break into film and television? She wants fans to get to know the real her.

"People think that I don't smile and I'm super cold…With acting you can show more of who you are," Hadid shared. She's dabbled in acting for ex-boyfriend The Weeknd's "In the Night" music video, but Bella revealed one hurdle she'll have to get over before embarking on the venture.

Hadid told InStyle, "I would have to get a hold of my ADD, but otherwise I think it would be fun."

The brunette beauty could learn a thing or two from catwalk queens-turned-actresses like Cara Delevingneand Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and even mom Yolanda Hadid became a household name thanks to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.