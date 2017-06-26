DeMario Jackson continues recalling his side of the story.

The former Bachelorette contestant sat down with E! News' Melanie Bromley for an exclusive three-part, two-night interview to discuss what happened with Corinne Olympios while filming Bachelor in Paradise.

As BiP fans already know, filming for the show was postponed while Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation into a sexual encounter between DeMario and Corinne on the first day of production. The encounter led two producers to file misconduct complaints, questioning whether Corinne was able to give consent.

Warner Bros. has already cleared the show and its producers of any misconduct, and now DeMario—who already admitted how the controversy has greatly affected him and his family—is opening up about what he remembers happening those first few days.