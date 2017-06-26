A little more than a year later, her world turned upside down.

"I kept screaming: 'I'm done. My career is over. I'm done. Get it off. Get it off the Internet,'" Andrews emotionally recalled (to Oprah Winfrey in August 2009, her first interview about what happened) hysterically calling her parents immediately after watching the video online. "They thought I was physically injured, [that's] how bad I was screaming."

She said, "I do know that I am a victim of a stalker, because we know that this happened in at least two rooms. I was getting ready to go work a college football game in at least one of the videos I was able to identify."

Prosecutors would later determine this actually happened to her in at least three cities. Mark David Barrett, an insurance exec from Illinois, pleaded guilty in October 2009 to interstate stalking for following Andrews to at least three locations and shooting video of her through hotel peepholes he manipulated to get a better view. He was sentenced in March 2010 to 2 1/2 years in prison, which Andrews decried as not being nearly enough for being "a sexual deviant."

"It's my body on the Internet," she said at the sentencing. "I'm being traumatized every single day for what he did...This will never be over for me."

The Internet chatter had ranged from the supportive to the truly vile, with some saying that Andrews was asking for that kind of attention. "I did nothing wrong. Just trying to live my life," she said. "I had to deal with a lot of people who said I deserved it, that I had played to a certain audience."

Andrews also lawsuit against Barrett for intentional infliction of emotional distress and against Marriott parent companies West End Hotel Partners and Windsor Capital Group for negligence, alleging that lax security policies allowed a stalker to check into a room next to her and set up his unauthorized peep show.