Tristan Thompson Throws Khloe Kardashian a Surprise Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian kicked off her birthday week in the most special way, thanks to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA player threw the reality star a surprise celebration Sunday night in honor of her 33rd birthday tomorrow, gathering her closest friends and family members for a party at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.

KoKo showed up to turn heads in a sheer, pink mini dress embellished with a sequin design. She accessorized the look with a matching geometric clutch and strappy silver heels as she wore her hair down and long in loose waves. Her beau made sure to keep up with her style, donning a black and white patterned shirt with black pants and loafers and accessorizing with trendy glasses.

"Khloe looked happy and really good," and onlooker told us.