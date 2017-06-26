Tristan Thompson Throws Khloe Kardashian a Surprise Birthday Party

Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian kicked off her birthday week in the most special way, thanks to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
The NBA player threw the reality star a surprise celebration Sunday night in honor of her 33rd birthday tomorrow, gathering her closest friends and family members for a party at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.
KoKo showed up to turn heads in a sheer, pink mini dress embellished with a sequin design. She accessorized the look with a matching geometric clutch and strappy silver heels as she wore her hair down and long in loose waves. Her beau made sure to keep up with her style, donning a black and white patterned shirt with black pants and loafers and accessorizing with trendy glasses.
"Khloe looked happy and really good," and onlooker told us.
Kim made sure to post some of the group's photos from the always-present photobooth.
She also shared photos of the gold and silver decor, which included sparkling donuts, candy, macaroons, balloons and much more. The family's go-to florist, Jeff Leatham, was in charge of the stunning floral arrangements. Both he and boyfriend, Colton Hayes, were spotted at the celebration as well.
Kourtney also caught a couple videos from inside. In fact, at one point, she snapped KoKo getting down and dirty on the dance floor.
Even Kris and her bestie, Melanie Griffith, shared some social media posts after the fun night.
Kris reposted Melanie's photo, writing, "Last night with my girl @melaniegriffith...I loveeeeee her, beautiful inside and out. #partyanimals #aboutlastnight #happybirthdaykhloe #Repost @melanie_griffith57."
We're told Khloe and Kourtney stayed until around 2:45 a.m., while everyone else left at about 1 a.m.
Khloe's surprise party comes just a few months after she threw Tristan his own gold-themed surprise party in March for his 26th birthday. It also put the cherry on top of a long weekend of celebrations for the famous family.