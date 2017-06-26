Kelly Osbourne was feeling mighty pissed Sunday afternoon.

The brash Brit was enjoying the Pride Parade in New York City with her friend Sam Smith when she got the urge to tinkle. Osbourne attempted to use the restroom at a Starbucks on the corner of 6th Ave. and 27th St., but was denied entry. Osbourne subsequently peed her pants.

The 32-year-old Project Runway Juniors judge vented about the experience on Twitter, where she has over 4 million followers. "SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the [toilet]," she wrote. "I have piss in my shoe." Osbourne decided to include a picture of the location rather than of her soiled pants.