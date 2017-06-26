"I think if you go back, start watching from the 5A finale, moving forward there are definitely clues," she says, and she fully encourages fans to play detective. "We intentionally wanted to make it possible for fans who were really paying attention to figure out the answer. There are people who have it right."

While the big reveal of the identity of AD (also known as Uber A, who is different from both A and Big A) is, of course, a major part of the finale, but keeping that particular bit of info a big surprise is not necessarily what King was concerned with.

"Yes, it's fun, we want to know who AD is, but to me, it's always been more interesting to reveal the how and the why," she says. "So that's going to be an exciting part of the finale, in addition to who it is.