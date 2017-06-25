Gal Gadot's Baby Girl Meets Mom's Fast & Furious Co-Star Vin Diesel

The Fast & Furious family bonds are strong.

The franchise's main actor Vin Diesel reunited with former co-star Gal Gadot and the two brought along their daughters; Vin arrived with 9-year-old daughter Hania, aka Similche, while the actress, now famous for her leading role in Wonder Woman, brought her new baby girl, Maya, to whom she gave birth just three months ago.

"When we aren't playing superheroes... All love," Vin wrote on Facebook, alongside a sweet photo of the four, which marks the first photo of Gal's new daughter.

They are sitting at a Hollywood Hills home, with Vin's daughter curled up beside him and Gal feeding Maya a bottle.

The Israeli actress and husband Yaron Versano also share 5-year-old daughter Alma. Gal was several months pregnant with Maya when she filmed reshoots for Wonder Woman, which was released earlier this month.

Vin and girlfriend Paloma Jimenez are also parents to son Vincent, 6, and 2-year-old daughter Pauline, named after late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker.

Gal played Gisele in the fourth, fifth and sixth Fast & Furious movies. Her character's photo makes a brief appearance in Furious 7.

