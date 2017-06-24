British boybanders Liam Payne and Niall Horan, had a One Direction reunion last night—in Indiana of all places last night. The superstar singers met up at a concert in Indianapolis, and of course, both shared the Instagram-worthy moment on Insta.
The duo, who met in the most unlikely of places, were in the Midwest for the ZPL Birthday Bash, a concert hosted by local radio station WZPL. Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony, James Arthur andAaron Carter all performed at the star-studded concert.
In two cute videos on Horan and Payne's Instagram stories, the singers posed back to back and said "look who I found" and showed the other one. Horan jokes that he and his pal "Payno" are actually at the "horse show" as well, showing the horse track, which is backstage at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
A lot of happened since the boys took a break from 1D but it's clear these two are still experts at horsing around together!
In the vids, Payne was rocking a super cool black and white look with a black an white hoodie, black jeans. While, Horan kept it preppy in a black long-sleeved shirt with matching skinny jeans.
Since going solo, Horan so far has released two songs, "This Town" and "Slow Hands." Meanwhile, Payne shared his first solo track "Strip That Down" and welcomed his first son, Bear, with girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March. So it's very likely that the boys have a lot to catch up on!
Oh and BTW: in the Instagram Story, Payne's is wearing a bear necklace which was gifted to him by Chezza for Father's Day, in honor of his son.
One Direction may have gone on hiatus in January 2016, but that doesn't mean the guys aren't there to support each other still. Earlier this week, E! News reported that Harry Styles' stepfather passed away after losing his battle with cancer.
After news of Twist's death was made public, Styles' band mates took to social media to express their condolences for their friend.
Payne posted a photo of Twist and Styles' mother on Instagram on Thursday. "Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin," he wrote. "What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X."
Horan shared the same photo on his own Instagram page.
"Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin," he wrote. "For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest, kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness. Love ya H. Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family."
Louis Tomlinson, who lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to cancer last December, tweeted, "Devastated to hear the news about Robin. He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family."