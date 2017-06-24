British boybanders Liam Payne and Niall Horan, had a One Direction reunion last night—in Indiana of all places last night. The superstar singers met up at a concert in Indianapolis, and of course, both shared the Instagram-worthy moment on Insta.

The duo, who met in the most unlikely of places, were in the Midwest for the ZPL Birthday Bash, a concert hosted by local radio station WZPL. Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony, James Arthur andAaron Carter all performed at the star-studded concert.

In two cute videos on Horan and Payne's Instagram stories, the singers posed back to back and said "look who I found" and showed the other one. Horan jokes that he and his pal "Payno" are actually at the "horse show" as well, showing the horse track, which is backstage at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

A lot of happened since the boys took a break from 1D but it's clear these two are still experts at horsing around together!