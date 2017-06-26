DeMario Jackson is ready to share his side of the story once and for all.

Close to one week after Warner Bros. cleared Bachelor in Paradise and its producers of any misconduct, one of the contestants most affected by the investigation is speaking out for the very first time in an emotional sit-down interview.

In his exclusive three-part, two-night interview with E! News' Melanie Bromley, DeMario breaks his silence about what really happened in Mexico with his co-stars including Corinne Olympios.

At the same time, he's opening up about how much the media scrutiny and allegations affected his family.

"It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother," DeMario shared with us. "It's hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult."