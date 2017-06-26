Southern Charm Season 4 Finale Sneak Peek: Shep Rose and Craig Conover's Showdown Is Finally Here and It's Not Pretty
DeMario Jackson is ready to share his side of the story once and for all.
Close to one week after Warner Bros. cleared Bachelor in Paradise and its producers of any misconduct, one of the contestants most affected by the investigation is speaking out for the very first time in an emotional sit-down interview.
In his exclusive three-part, two-night interview with E! News' Melanie Bromley, DeMario breaks his silence about what really happened in Mexico with his co-stars including Corinne Olympios.
At the same time, he's opening up about how much the media scrutiny and allegations affected his family.
"It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother," DeMario shared with us. "It's hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult."
He continued, "My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn't do."
As Bachelor Nation fans know, an internal investigation was launched after a sexual encounter between DeMario and Corinne on the first day of production led two producers to file misconduct complaints, questioning whether Corinne was able to give consent.
Ultimately, Warner Bros. found that the footage did not support any misconduct allegations. In fact, filming for the new season just resumed in Mexico.
"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident," the statement read in part. "We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."
As for Corinne and her legal team, they plan on pursuing a separate investigation of their own.
"It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone," her attorney Marty Singer said in a statement. "It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard."
To hear more emotional confessions from DeMario Jackson about the Bachelor in Paradise scandal, watch our three-part interview airing Monday and Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. only on E! News.