Todd Chrisley Reveals How Daughter Savannah Chrisley Met New Boyfriend Luke Kennard: Watch!

Todd Chrisley is spilling secrets about his daughter's new romance!

On Thursday, Savannah Chrisley revealed to her Instagram followers that she's dating basketball star Luke Kennard. Savannah shared a photo with Luke while supporting her man at the NBA Draft in New York City.

"Yep y'all...he's my guy could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 #nbabound #dukenation #myboyfriendishot," she wrote.

And it was a good night for her new boyfriend, he was drafted in the first round to the Detroit Pistons!

Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Basketball Player Luke Kennard

So what does Savannah's dad Todd think about Luke? He's telling us exactly how he feels in an exclusive interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy.

Take a look at the video above to see Todd talk about Savannah and Luke and reveal how they met!

