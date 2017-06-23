What ever happened to Miley Cyrus' BFFs?

The singer has made no mention of Cheyne Thomas, Mandy Jiroux, her co-star in the fan-favorite YouTube series The Miley and Mandy Show, or childhood pal Lesley Patterson in years.

We took a look back at the friendships that made headlines and captured fans' attention.

Cheyne Thomas: He was Cyrus' friend and personal assistant. She nicknamed him "Biew Biew." The two seemed inseparable a few years ago, taking vacations together to places like Big Sur, California, the Grand Canyon, and Barcelona. The two were such great friends that in 2014, they even gave each other tattoos. A year later, they got matching tattoos that read "BIEWTY."

In 2015, during Cyrus' raunchy stage, the singer and Thomas contributed photos from their travels, including naked pics of Cyrus, to V magazine for a diary series.