What ever happened to Miley Cyrus' BFFs?
The singer has made no mention of Cheyne Thomas, Mandy Jiroux, her co-star in the fan-favorite YouTube series The Miley and Mandy Show, or childhood pal Lesley Patterson in years.
We took a look back at the friendships that made headlines and captured fans' attention.
Cheyne Thomas: He was Cyrus' friend and personal assistant. She nicknamed him "Biew Biew." The two seemed inseparable a few years ago, taking vacations together to places like Big Sur, California, the Grand Canyon, and Barcelona. The two were such great friends that in 2014, they even gave each other tattoos. A year later, they got matching tattoos that read "BIEWTY."
In 2015, during Cyrus' raunchy stage, the singer and Thomas contributed photos from their travels, including naked pics of Cyrus, to V magazine for a diary series.
Shhhhhitz a wiiiiig ? @cheythom pic.twitter.com/WjSVs0iWzv— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2014
Thomas has been MIA since 2016, when Cyrus got back together with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.
Mandy Jiroux: She was one of Cyrus' backup dancers. In 2008, the two gifted us with the Miley and Mandy Show, one of the first popular YouTube shows. Hannah Montana fans were hooked on the silly and hilarious videos the two besties released.
Jiroux went on to try to start her own music career, joining the girls pop group The Beach Girl5 in 2010 and years later, releasing solo songs such as "Fade Away," "My Forever" and "Insane," the latter of which samples Blind Melon's breakout 1992 hit "No Rain" and spurred the rock band to sue her for alleged copyright infringement. The case was later settled.
She also work as a dancer and choreographer for Sky Blu of LMFAO.
Nowadays, Jiroux records dance tutorials for routines such as Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," Jennifer Lopez's "Ain't Your Mama." Last holiday season, she released a video performing the "Jingle Bell Rock" routine from Mean Girls.
Lesley Patterson: Cyrus and her childhood best friend's friendship dates back to their years growing up in Nashville, Tennessee. Cyrus even mentions her pal's name in her 2007 debut single "See You Again," recorded for the second Hannah Montana series soundtrack album. The lyric goes, "My best friend Lesley said, 'Oh she's just being Miley.'"
@MileyCyrus here's a little throw back for you ? #embarassing pic.twitter.com/aWjsqK39xK— Lesley Patterson (@Lesley_Patt) October 26, 2013
@MileyCyrus Happy 20th Birthday!! Hope you have a wonderful day!— Lesley Patterson (@Lesley_Patt) November 23, 2012
Happy 21st birthday to an old friend!! Hope you have an amazing 21st year :) 2?1? ??? @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/ls7V4yxmHk— Lesley Patterson (@Lesley_Patt) November 23, 2013
Happy Birthday!!!! ? @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/JxoCCQEdxt— Lesley Patterson (@Lesley_Patt) November 23, 2014
Nowadays, Patterson lives a normal life back in in Nashville, enjoying partying, vacationing and attending concerts with friends.
Over the years, she has occasionally tweeted birthday greetings and throwback posts at Cyrus.