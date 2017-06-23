"Sure, I can see the future, but I never saw all this coming," Raven-Symoné's Raven Baxter says in the brand-new trailer for Raven's Home, which you can see exclusively above. Safe to say viewers never saw a That's So Raven sequel series coming either!
Raven's Home picks up years after That's So Raven with the titular character now a single mom to two kids, 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson), living with her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi (Jason Maybaum). And in true sitcom fashion, there's a best friend/neighbor, Tess (Sky Katz).
Raven's ability to see the future is still in tact, but her kids aren't aware of her powers…until one of her own starts to have visions too. Get acquainted with the family in the new trailer above. From the looks of it, everything you loved about That's So Raven will be on full display in Raven's Home, from the visions of the future to the wild slapstick comedy that's endeared the show to millions.
"Day by day, drama by drama, dance party by dance party, we're doing our best to get by and get along," Raven says in the trailer.
Catch the trailer on TV during the season finale of Andi Mack, Friday, June 23 at 8:30 p.m. on Disney Channel. Raven's Home, which the series star also executive producers, premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. on Disney Channel after the premiere of Descendants 2. New episodes of Raven's Home air Fridays, 8 p.m. on Disney starting July 28.