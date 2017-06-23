"Sure, I can see the future, but I never saw all this coming," Raven-Symoné's Raven Baxter says in the brand-new trailer for Raven's Home, which you can see exclusively above. Safe to say viewers never saw a That's So Raven sequel series coming either!

Raven's Home picks up years after That's So Raven with the titular character now a single mom to two kids, 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson), living with her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi (Jason Maybaum). And in true sitcom fashion, there's a best friend/neighbor, Tess (Sky Katz).