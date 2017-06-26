ABC
Bachelor Nation, we may have a problem.
Listen, there's no denying that Rachel Lindsay is arguably one of the best Bachelorettes the franchise has ever had. She's confident. She's poised. She's emotional. She's smart. But many viewers feel like her crop of suitors this season on The Bachelorette just aren't up to snuff. (Don't even get us started on Whaboom. Or Blake. Or Lee.)
Which, of course, is a problem for Rachel. For sure. But it's also a major issue for us, the humble residents of Bachelor Nation, as each lead has been picked from the previous season since, with Nick Viall being picked after his fan-favorite appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. (The last time the lead wasn't was Brad Womack in season 15, but only because he was the Bachelor who infamously chose neither women in season 11).
Sure, there are a few standouts from the current season, and that's a somewhat generous use of the term, but are there any that truly excite you as the next Bachelor? Let's take a closer look at the viable options…minus Lee Garrett, because DUH.
For sure, the personal trainer/business owner from Madison, Wisconsin was the standout on night one. His slightly salt and pepper hair, gap-tooth grin and confidence immediately excited viewers, very reminiscent of the online reaction to Shawn Booth during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season.
Then he tried to spell. He thought coitus was spelled with a q. Oof. (We aren't holding the rapping against him, because clearly, he wasn't trying to be good and hey, at least he tried.) And we'd love to see a little more personality/spark from him as the episodes continue, especially if one of his high school dreams was to be on The Bachelor. (Should this be held against him? Discuss.)
We will say this, we'd love to see another older Bachelor, with Bryan coming in at 37 after Nick Viall's turn at 36. And he has a legitimate job, working as a chiropractor. However, and judge us all you want for this, we cannot and will not sit through Bryan's aggressive kissing skills for an entire season with at least 25 women, which might be on par with Josh Murray's moans as he shoveled pizza in his mouth on BIP. And the frontrunner's not exactly connecting with viewers the way we thought he would with his moves feeling just a little too calculated.
In last week's episode, Dean won over viewers with the story of his mother's death, and how it impacted him and his entire family. When he struggled not to cry, we all cried for him. Still, the bitter after-taste of his appearance during the After the Final Rose, where he made the infamous "I'm ready to go black and never go back" joke lingers.
Also, he's young, just 26. We know, we know, Ben Higgins (one of our all-time favorite Bachelors) was 26 when he was the Bachelor, but for some reason, Ben just felt slightly older, though Dean has shown a surprising depth and maturity.
And does anyone else get the sense that Dean is a few thousand followers away from his first DIFF Eyewear post? For some reason, it always lessens our interest in a potential Bach. Still, we think he's definitely in the convo for the title, and we'd be interested to see what his season would look like.
Kenny! We want the best for you and your adorable daughter! Which is why we think he shouldn't be the next Bachelor. Judging from how quickly Lee Garrett was able to get under his skin (Not that we blame him totally), we're not sure Kenny, a professional wrestler, could handle the pressure that comes with dealing and being largely responsible for the emotions of a mansion full of women.
Also not working in his favor? No one who has gone on a two-on-one date, which usually pits the contestants who clash the most against each other, has gone on to be the next Bachelor.
Frankly, he would probably gossip about the ladies behind their backs more than the ladies would. Good candidate for Bachelor in Paradise, not the Bach. Not even close.
Will is definitely flying under the radar this season, but when he does pop up, it's clear his has charisma, charm and confidence. It's just...if you have this little screen time at this time in the season, your name isn't really in contention for the title.
....Sorry, we fell asleep while trying to come up with something, anything to say about Anthony. He seems perfectly pleasant? Great for real-life, not-so-great when you need to carry a franchise like a backpack.
Alex as the next Bachelor could be worth it for the wardrobe insanity alone. Zebra print suits! Printed sweats! A never-solved Rubik's cube! But we feel like there's a ticket to Mexico with Alex's name on it, or a guest appearance as one of the next Bachelor's trusted wingmen next season.
Josiah has a great story...and he loves to talk about it. (Very Kelsey Poe?) The attorney has come off rather confident, some would say arrogant, in recent episodes, even making accusations about other contestants in his ITMs, including that Iggy shoots "steroids in his nuts." We do think his competitive nature would lend quite nicely to The Bachelor Winter Games come February.
WHO?
We feel like an owl, but who? (Also, you know it's not good when your puppet Adam Jr. has more personality than you.)
Name one thing about Jack Stone other than the fact his name is Jack Stone. Come on, we don't have all day...
Unless The Bachelor is moving to Cinemax, we're pretty sure the tickle monster (who prefers to go by this profession rather than DOCTOR) won't be violating women's personal space and abdomens in primetime anytime soon.
You can't convince us Brady isn't secretly the male version of Tyra Banks' character in a secret Life-Size spinoff movie. You just can't.
JUSTICE FOR DIGGY. JUSTICE FOR DIGGY'S BOWTIES. The only way for ABC to right the wrong of denying us more time with Diggy is to make him the next Bachelor, it's only fair.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.