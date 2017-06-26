Bachelor Nation, we may have a problem.

Listen, there's no denying that Rachel Lindsay is arguably one of the best Bachelorettes the franchise has ever had. She's confident. She's poised. She's emotional. She's smart. But many viewers feel like her crop of suitors this season on The Bachelorette just aren't up to snuff. (Don't even get us started on Whaboom. Or Blake. Or Lee.)

Which, of course, is a problem for Rachel. For sure. But it's also a major issue for us, the humble residents of Bachelor Nation, as each lead has been picked from the previous season since, with Nick Viall being picked after his fan-favorite appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. (The last time the lead wasn't was Brad Womack in season 15, but only because he was the Bachelor who infamously chose neither women in season 11).