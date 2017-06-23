Cannes may have been "boring" but Bella Thorne is not bored of Scott Disick, bruh.

The 19-year-old Disney Channel star went club-hopping with friends and Kourtney Kardashian's ex in Los Angeles Thursday night, E! News has learned. Bella and Scott, 34, had dinner at Catch LA and then made their way to 1 OAK, which hosted a 32nd birthday party for singer Lana Del Rey, where they were joined by a few friends, including about seven other women.

The group scarfed down a huge Tomahawk steak and also hung out with fellow celebs such as Robin Thicke, French Montana and Nelly, who hopped on the mic and sang "Happy Birthday" to the birthday girl, a source told E! News exclusively. Scott and Bella were photographed leaving 1 OAK hand-in-hand, walking out with one of Bella's girlfriends.

"They were acting like friends the entire night," another source said. "They both love to party and that is the sole reason why they hang out with each other. It is pure fun. Scott knows that he is getting a rise out of the public and is sparking attention on himself when he hangs out with Bella, or any other young girl. He loves it. Scott wants to show Kourtney that he is having a good life and that Kourtney doesn't affect her."