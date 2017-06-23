He's legit got moves, this gorilla!

In 2011, a gorilla named Zola became a viral sensation due to a video of him breakdancing at the Calgary Zoo. Nowadays, he's chilling at the Dallas Zoo and is still dancing, as seen in a video of him splashing around in a swimming pool enrichment session off habitat, which was posted on the zoo's YouTube page earlier this week.

Bob Hagh, a video producer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, fixed the clip for them; He redubbed it with Michael Sembello's iconic 1983 song "Maniac," from the movie Flashdance, and posted the improved video on Twitter. Naturally, it's gone viral.