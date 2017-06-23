Ivanka Trump and her kids enjoyed some play time at the Congressional Picnic at the White House Thursday.

Wearing a $198 off-the-shoulder, over-the-knee, white and rose pink floral Reformation Mariana dress, the president's daughter and assistant was photographed with husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella, 5, and sons Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1, on the South Lawn. Ivanka played with the kids on the grass and joined them as they watched guests race remote control toy sail boats in the fountain.

One photographer captured a sweet candid moment showing Ivanka swinging Arabella around in the Rose Garden.

Congress members and their families attended the event, whose theme was "Picnic in the Park," modeled after a summer evening in Central Park in New York City, where the Trump family used to live.