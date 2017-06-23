Ivanka Trump and Kids Have the Best Time at Congressional Picnic at White House

Ivanka Trump, Congressional Picnic

Olivier Douliery/Pool/CNP/Startraksphoto.com

Ivanka Trump and her kids enjoyed some play time at the Congressional Picnic at the White House Thursday.

Wearing a $198 off-the-shoulder, over-the-knee, white and rose pink floral Reformation Mariana dress, the president's daughter and assistant was photographed with husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella, 5, and sons Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1, on the South Lawn. Ivanka played with the kids on the grass and joined them as they watched guests race remote control toy sail boats in the fountain.

One photographer captured a sweet candid moment showing Ivanka swinging Arabella around in the Rose Garden.

Congress members and their families attended the event, whose theme was "Picnic in the Park," modeled after a summer evening in Central Park in New York City, where the Trump family used to live.

Photos

Ivanka Trump's Best Looks

Ivanka Trump, Congressional Picnic

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Congressional Picnic

Olivier Douliery/Pool/CNP/Startraksphoto.com

Ivanka Trump, Congressional Picnic

Olivier Douliery/Pool/CNP/Startraksphoto.com

"Family photo take #45," Ivanka wrote on Instagram. "Lots of fun tonight at the Congressional Picnic."

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Congressional Picnic

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump, Congressional Picnic

REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump greeted supporters while accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, who wore a sleeveless, over-the-knee Mary Katrantzou dress with a colorful geometric grid pattern, which retails for $1,128.

Their son Barron, 11, was not spotted. But Melania did get to hold a fan's baby, which made her very happy.

TAGS/ Ivanka Trump , Top Stories , Celeb Kids
