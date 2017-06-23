USA Network
This season of Playing House, the USA Network comedy created by and starring Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, is special for many reasons, including the clip below.
In addition to a Tina Turner drag queen performance of the iconic song "Proud Mary," St. Clair and Parham wrote in St. Clair's real-life battle with breast cancer into the new eight-episode season premiering Friday, June 23 at 11 p.m. on USA Network. It wasn't an easy decision, but the two best friends felt the story needed to be shared.
"I would not have survived without Lennon, I would not have survived without my best friends, so I wanted to show how f--king kick-ass women are for each other because there's nothing like it," St. Clair told me during the 2017 ATX TV Festival. "We're so strong together. Like, Trump can go f--k himself because you can't keep these bitches down. You just can't."
The season, which will be available to binge on USA Network's website, USA Now app and video on demand on Saturday, June 24, caps with best friends Maggie (Parham) and Emma (St. Clair) getting into a situation. Let's just say it involves everybody's favorite alter egos Bosephus and Jandana and ends with a drag queen makeover and the above clip of the two ladies doing their best Tina Turner. Simply the best, better than all the rest.
"She is the ultimate survivor, right? I mean, you've seen the movie," Parham said on the panel when asked why they picked Tina Turner.
"I listened to a tremendous amount of Tina during [treatment]," St. Clair said. "She's a survivor for sure, but also we just desperately wanted to be in those weird mini dresses she wore and a Tina Turner wig and we knew we wanted to be with drag queens."
The Tina Turner makeover comes courtesy of the drag queens and they even impart some wisdom to the ladies after St. Clair's character questions her new breasts after having a double mastectomy (which were picked out in real life by Parham and on the show by Parham's character).
"And they say, ‘Did you purchase them? Do you have the receipt? Their yours,'" St. Clair. Said. "Because we're all survivors of something."
Playing House premieres Friday, June 23 at 11 p.m. on USA and the full season is available on USA's site, the USA Now app and on demand on Saturday, June 24.
