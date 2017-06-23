"I would not have survived without Lennon, I would not have survived without my best friends, so I wanted to show how f--king kick-ass women are for each other because there's nothing like it," St. Clair told me during the 2017 ATX TV Festival. "We're so strong together. Like, Trump can go f--k himself because you can't keep these bitches down. You just can't."

The season, which will be available to binge on USA Network's website, USA Now app and video on demand on Saturday, June 24, caps with best friends Maggie (Parham) and Emma (St. Clair) getting into a situation. Let's just say it involves everybody's favorite alter egos Bosephus and Jandana and ends with a drag queen makeover and the above clip of the two ladies doing their best Tina Turner. Simply the best, better than all the rest.