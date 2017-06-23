Camila Cabello Sings #SummerSongs on The Tonight Show

So this is what summer sounds like.

Camila Cabello appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Thursday to perform "Crying in the Club," her debut single as a solo artist. The former Fifth Harmony member pulled double duty, as Jimmy Fallon asked her to sing tweets that had been sent in with the hashtag #SummerSongs.

Fallon previously told his 48.3 million followers, "Hashtag game! Tweet out a funny summer-themed song and tag it with #SummerSongs. Could be sung on our show by @Camila_Cabello!"

Backed by The Roots, the 20-year-old pop star performed tweets with new, summer-inspired lyrics. The songs were set to popular tunes from today and yesterday, including Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Nelly's "Hot in Herre," TLC's "Waterfalls," Adele's "Hello," DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win," R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." And two of Cabello's singles made the cut: "Crying in the Club" "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Watch

Camila Cabello Talks Life After Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"I want this album!" Fallon said midway through her set.

"It's the #SummerTweets Mixtape," Cabello giggled. "You and I should drop it!"

Cabello has been busy promoting her forthcoming album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, due out later this year. She also has a number of performances lined up throughout the summer in Chicago (June 24), Tinley Park, Ill. (Aug. 13) and Wantagh, N.Y. (Aug. 19, 20 and 21).

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

