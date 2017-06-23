Camila Cabello Sings #SummerSongs on The Tonight Show

So this is what summer sounds like.

Camila Cabello appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Thursday to perform "Crying in the Club," her debut single as a solo artist. The former Fifth Harmony member pulled double duty, as Jimmy Fallon asked her to sing tweets that had been sent in with the hashtag #SummerSongs.

Fallon previously told his 48.3 million followers, "Hashtag game! Tweet out a funny summer-themed song and tag it with #SummerSongs. Could be sung on our show by @Camila_Cabello!"

Backed by The Roots, the 20-year-old pop star performed tweets with new, summer-inspired lyrics. The songs were set to popular tunes from today and yesterday, including Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Nelly's "Hot in Herre," TLC's "Waterfalls," Adele's "Hello," DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win," R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." And two of Cabello's singles made the cut: "Crying in the Club" "I Know What You Did Last Summer."