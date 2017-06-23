"If we go this route, this is gonna be the end of your family. This is going to be the end of always and forever."

As The Originals season four comes to a close, it seems only fitting that the only way to save the Mikaelson family and their youngest member Hope (Summer Fontana) from the evil force that has possessed her apparently involves splitting them all apart, if Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) is to be believed. But knowing this family, there's no way they won't at least give it a try.

"The Mikaelsons are up against an evil spirit that cannot be killed," showrunner Michael Narducci told E! News over the phone. "This is an enemy that they cannot destroy, they cannot kill, and has taken hold of their most precious, most vulnerable member of their family, and you have to imagine that they will stop at nothing to heal and to save and to protect this little girl."