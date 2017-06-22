Love is in the air for Savannah Chrisley this summer.
While attending the NBA Draft in New York City, the Chrisley Knows Best star dropped some personal news with her followers. As it turns out, she's dating basketball player Luke Kennard.
"Yep y'all...he's my guy," Savannah shared on Instagram while posing with her man who donned a Stitched suit. "Could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 #nbabound #dukenation #myboyfriendishot."
In fact, Savannah has already met his family and traveled with them to today's big ceremony.
"And we're off!! Today's the day...to where it all changes!!!" she shared while posing with Luke's parents and sister. "#nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag...all Gucci) @gucci." The Detroit Pistons would ultimately pick Luke during tonight's draft.
Some followers of the couple have speculated that something romantic could be going on between the two. After all, the duo has shared playful tweets since the middle of May.
In fact, Savannah shared a quote alongside the Duke shooting guard with the message, "If this isn't us then idk what is."
"This guy just high fives his girlfriend bc she ate a whole taco in two bites…" the message read. "I need that kind of support."
Savannah's new relationship comes after the reality star split from her longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks in January after two years of dating.
And while rumors later circulated that she was moving on with Chandler Parsons, her dad Todd Chrisley quickly set the record straight on social media.
"For the record, Todd DOES like this douche bag..@ChandlerParsons, folks, they are friends not newlyweds," he wrote on Twitter. "Let's be clear, I have NO FEAR of @_ItsSavannah_ being friends with @ChandlerParsons, He's a super nice guy with the best personality ever."
As for what Todd thinks of Luke, it looks like he approves for now. Earlier this week, the patriarch of the Chrisley family shared several messages featuring the basketball player's road to the NBA. Perhaps Luke has found another cheerleader in the stands.
Chrisley Knows Best returns with new episodes this fall on USA Network.