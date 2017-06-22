Love is in the air for Savannah Chrisley this summer.

While attending the NBA Draft in New York City, the Chrisley Knows Best star dropped some personal news with her followers. As it turns out, she's dating basketball player Luke Kennard.

"Yep y'all...he's my guy," Savannah shared on Instagram while posing with her man who donned a Stitched suit. "Could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 #nbabound #dukenation #myboyfriendishot."

In fact, Savannah has already met his family and traveled with them to today's big ceremony.

"And we're off!! Today's the day...to where it all changes!!!" she shared while posing with Luke's parents and sister. "#nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag...all Gucci) @gucci." The Detroit Pistons would ultimately pick Luke during tonight's draft.