If television audiences were to turn on CMT right about...now, they would see a very familiar face on Nashville. Rachel Bilsonhas officially joined the cast of the country crooner show in her first role since Hart of Dixie wrapped. She'll be playing the chief strategy officer of the show's Highway 65 Records, a character that she described to E! News as a "strong, business-savvy woman." The actress has a five-episode arc planned for the drama, but industry observers and fans alike can't help but feel like it's the start of something big: A return to the screen, if you will, and an opportunity to come full-circle in the decade since she officially retired The O.C.'s Summer Roberts.

And when those same audiences start channel surfing (during commercial breaks, of course) they'll realize that Bilson is part of a movement. That all of the most popular (and fan-favorite) lady stars of the 2000s (if they were a band or a sports team they might call themselves the Aughts A-Listers) are in the middle of what can only be described as a heyday.

There's Bilson and her country revival, of course. Alexis Bledel brought back her beloved Gilmore Girls and is also catching critic and general public attention of the chilling Handmaid's Tale. And Leighton Meesterhas her first series regular gig since Blair Waldorf simultaneously charmed and terrified the world on Gossip Girl. The woman behind the most famous eye roll in history has been largely off the airwaves since 2012, so her turn on Fox's Making History is something to be celebrated.