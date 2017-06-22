Inside Diddy's Wild House Party Attended by Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and More Celebs

When Diddy turns up, Hollywood turns out.  

The hip-hop mogul hosted a blowout bash Wednesday evening following the premiere of his new movie, Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story. Powered by Ciroc and Deleon, the rapper brought together a super exclusive group of his closest celebrity pals to party well into the early hours of the next morning. 

Attendees included Kendall Jenner and big sis Kourtney Kardashian, as well as MadonnaChris Brown and French Montana. An insider tells E! News guests started arriving around 11 p.m. and gathered in Diddy's expansive backyard for the next several hours. The shindig was so wild, that music could be heard from the street.

"It was just a big dance party," our source reveals, "Everybody was jamming on the dance floor!"

Wiz Khalifa also stepped out with new love interest Izabela Guedes, with an insider telling E! News the couple was "very affectionate gazing into each other's eyes and even slow dancing together."

Other guests included Vin DieselTyrese GibsonSnoop DoggChristina MilianOdell Beckham Jr.Lana Del ReySara Foster and more. For even more details from the star-studded get together (and to see your fave celebs letting loose) scroll down! 

Sean Combs, P Diddy, House Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Man of the hour! The host with the most celebrated his new flick with a champagne toast and super fly threads.

Sean Combs, P Diddy, Kendall Jenner, French Montana, House Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

French Montana & Kendall Jenner

The supermodel caught up with Khloe Kardashian's rapper ex. A source says Kendall was "low-key and spent a while chatting with French Montana. He's like a brother to them."

Kourtney Kardashian, P. Diddys House Party

NGRE / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

The hot mama of three looked gorgeous in a belted shirt dress and black pumps. Kourt arrived at Diddy's party with Kendall, and proceeded to enjoy a solo girls' night together. 

Sean Combs, P Diddy, Snoop Dogg, House Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Diddy & Snoop Dogg

An insider told E! News the rap music duo spent the whole evening tearing it up on the dance floor, even making up their own choreography. 

Madonna, P. Diddy's House Party

NGRE / BACKGRID

Madonna

The "Material Girl" pop legend arrived at the party in a printed dog dress. A source said, "She hung loose and was pretty relaxed... in good spirits through the evening."

Chris Brown, P. Diddys House Party

NGRE / BACKGRID

Chris Brown

The bad boy rapper sped away in a luxury sports car after a night of partying.

Sean Combs, P Diddy, Cassie, House Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cassie

Red hot! The R&B singer supported her longtime love of many years with a gal pal. 

Sean Combs, P Diddy, Tyrese, House Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Diddy & Tyrese

The rapper switched things up with an embellished bomber jacket as he mingled with the Fast and the Furious star, who looked sharp in a classic tux. 

Sean Combs, P Diddy, G Eazy, House Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

G Eazy & Diddy

"The whole party was a super fun time, everybody let loose and literally danced all night," our source dished.

 Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story debuts June 25 on Apple Music. 

