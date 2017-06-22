When Diddy turns up, Hollywood turns out.

The hip-hop mogul hosted a blowout bash Wednesday evening following the premiere of his new movie, Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story. Powered by Ciroc and Deleon, the rapper brought together a super exclusive group of his closest celebrity pals to party well into the early hours of the next morning.

Attendees included Kendall Jenner and big sis Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Madonna, Chris Brown and French Montana. An insider tells E! News guests started arriving around 11 p.m. and gathered in Diddy's expansive backyard for the next several hours. The shindig was so wild, that music could be heard from the street.

"It was just a big dance party," our source reveals, "Everybody was jamming on the dance floor!"