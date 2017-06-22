Kate Beckinsale Dating 21-Year-Old Matt Rife: 45 More May-December Romances

Kate Beckinsale, Matt Rife

Isaac Brekken, Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale isn't alone!

E! News confirmed the 43-year-old British actress has been dating Matt Rife, a 21-year-old comedian and TV personality. 

The two met through a mutual friend, ET reported yesterday, and though neither Beckinsale nor Rife has commented on their relationship, photos surfaced of the two passionately kissing in West Hollywood. Not to mention, Rife also posted (then deleted) and Instagram photo in front of a senior citizen's center, writing, "Age is just a number. Find someone you love, and take their breath away...even if that means putting a kink in their oxygen tank cord. #LifeAlertTypeOfLove."

May-December Romances

While some of us may have gasped in shock over the vast age difference between Beckinsale and Rife, we really shouldn't. The whole May-December romance is really nothing new in Hollywood.

In fact, scroll down to check out 45 more celebrities who made the age gap work with their significant other...

Kate Beckinsale, Matt Rife

Splash News

Kate Beckinsale & Matt Rife

Age difference = 22 years. The 43-year-old actress and the 21-year-old comedian and TV personality were photographed kissing in June 2017. They reportedly met through a mutual friend.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Liam Payne, Cannes 2016

Venturelli/WireImage

Cheryl Cole & Liam Payne

Age difference = 10 years. The 23-year-old former One Direction singer and the 33-year-old singer first sparked romance rumors in 2016, which were quickly confirmed via social media. They welcomed a baby boy into the world in March 2017.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, PDA, Cannes

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima

Age difference = 14 years. The reality star, 38, and her 24-year-old former boxer beau started dating in 2017.

Amber Heard, Elon Musk

Media-Mode / Splash News

Amber Heard & Elon Musk

Age difference = 14 years. The 31-year-old actress began dating the 45-year-old billionaire following her split from Johnny Depp in 2017.

Nina Agdal, Leonardo DiCaprio

Yuriko Nakao/Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina Agdal

Age difference = 17 years. The 42-year-old is known for dating younger women, and Agdal, 25, was his most recent girlfriend. However, the couple split in May 2017.

Toni Garrn, Leonardo DiCaprio

Dave J Hogan/French Select via Getty Images/Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio & Toni Garrn

Age difference = 18 years. Before Leo started dating Agdal, he was romantically involved with Garrn, 24, for several years.

Suki Waterhouse, Bradley Cooper

David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine

Bradley Cooper & Suki Waterhouse

Age difference = 17 years. The actor, 42, dated the 25-year-old model for several years. However, the pair split in 2015, and he's not dating Irina Shayk, who is 32.

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, 2016 Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard

Age difference = 23 years. Depp, 54, married Heard, 31, in 2015. They divorced in 2017.

Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Antonio Banderas & Nicole Kimpel

Age difference = 20 years. The 56-year-old started dating the 36-year-old after his split from Melanie Griffith in 2015.

Ashley Olsen, Richard Sachs

Splash News

Ashley Olsen & Richard Sachs

Age difference = 27 years. The famous twin, 31, has been dating the 58-year-old businessman since late 2016.

Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy

Johns PKI/Splash News

Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sakozy

Age difference = 17 years. The 31-year-old fashion designer married the 48-year-old in 2015.

April Love Geary, Robin Thicke

Photographer Group / Splash News

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Age difference = 18 years. The 40-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer has been dating the 22-year-old since 2015.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

ABACA/INSTARimages.com

George Clooney & Amal Clooney

Age difference = 17 years. The actor, 56, married his wife in 2014. They welcomed their twins into the world in June 2017.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Age difference = 25 years. The 61-year-old reality star has been dating her 36-year-old boyfriend since 2014. The couple met through mutual friends as Gamble works for Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

ExclusiveAccess.net

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

Age difference = 9 years. The 44-year-old actress married the 35-year-old basketball star in September 2014.

Madonna, Timor Steffens

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Madonna & Timor Steffens

Age difference = 29 years. The 58-year-old Queen of Pop dated the 29-year-old choreographer for a few months in 2014.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Instagram

Instagram

Shakira & Gerard Piqué

Age difference = 10 years. The 40-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer began dating the 30-year-old in 2014. The couple now have two sons together.

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, 2016 Hollywood Film Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher

Age difference = 18 years. The 56-year-old comedian has been dating the 38-year-old since 2012.

Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

Hugh Hefner & Crystal Harris

Age difference = 60 years. The 91-year-old Playboy mogul married his 31-year-old wife in December 2011.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Cutter Dykstra

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

Jamie-Lynn Sigler & Cutter Dykstra

Age difference = 9 years. Take me out to the ballgame...and take her out of the dating game?! The former Sopranos star, 36, married the 27-year-old Washington Nationals slugger in 2016.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, 2017 Met Gala, Instagram

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Age difference = 11 years. The hot couple tied the knot in 2012 and have since welcomed two baby girls.

Arlene Silver, Dick Van Dyke

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke & Arlene Silver

Age Difference = 46 years. The Mary Poppins star wed his personal makeup artist on Leap Day of 2012. The two had met six years earlier at the SAG Awards, where the veteran actor was "bowled over by her beauty."

George Clooney, Stacy Keibler, Oscars 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

George Clooney & Stacy Keibler

Age Difference = 18 years. Clooney dated the former WWE wrestler for several years. However, they split in 2013.

David Cross, Amber Tamblyn

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Amber Tamblyn & David Cross

Age Difference = 19 years. This couple flew mostly under the radar during their two-year courtship, but the former House star and her Arrested Development funnyman announced their engagement in August 2011.

Matthew McConaughey, Camilla Alves, 2016 Hollywood Film Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

Age Difference = 13 years. After nearly six years and two kids, McConaughey popped the question to the Brazilian model on Christmas day.

Boxing Fight, Stephen Moyer, Anna Paquin

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME

Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer

Age Difference = 13 years. These True Blood stars, married since 2010, are still going strong. Maybe the old saying is true: The couple who fights werewolves together, stays together.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Bryan Ferry & Amanda Sheppard

Age Difference = 37 years. Not only is the Roxy Music pop star's wife significantly younger than he is, she also turns out to be his son's ex-girlfriend...Yikes!

Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

RACHPOOT/XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Age Difference  = 14 years. The badass actor and sexy supermodel/actress are not only happy in love, but they also recently welcomed their first child into the world!

Sean Penn, Leila George

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Sean Penn & Leila George

Age Difference = 31 years. The actor was linked to Vincent D'Onofrio's daughter in 2016.

Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart

Age Difference = 18 years. Jenny from the Block dated the back-up dancer for several years, and after breaking up and getting back together a couple times, they split for good in 2016.

Marc Anthony, Shannon De Lima

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Marc Anthony & Shannon De Lima

Age Difference = 19 years. The singer married the much-younger Venezuelan in 2014. However, they filed for divorce in 2017.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, NYFW

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Alec Baldwin & Hilarious Thomas

Age Difference = 26 years. Talk about a love match! The 30 Rock star married the fitness expert in 2012.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively

Fame Pictures

Leonardo DiCaptrio & Blake Lively

Age Difference = 13 years. Their summer romance took the world by storm in 2012.

Dominic Purcell, Annalynne McCord

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

AnnaLynne McCord & Dominic Purcell

Age Difference = 18 years. The former 90210 star has been involved in an on-again, off-again relation with up the older actor who is best known as Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break.

Courtney Stodden, Doug Hutchison

Splash News

Doug Hutchison & Courtney Alexis Stodden

Age Difference = 35 years. The character actor is best known for roles in The Green Mile, Lost and The X-Files, wed a then-16-year-old aspiring country singer in Las Vegas.

Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/AP IMAGES

Scarlett Johansson & Sean Penn

Age Difference = 24 years. After splitting from hubby Ryan Reynolds, the actress hung out with the older Oscar winner in 2012.

Christopher Backus, Mira Sorvino

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Mira Sorvino & Christopher Backus

Age Difference = 12 years. After meeting at a Charades party, the Oscar winner married her boy-toy in 2004. She was 36 and he was 24, and the pair now have three children.

Hayden Panettiere and Vladimir Klitschko

Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko

Age Difference = 11 years. The Nashville star found romance with her pro-boxer beau in 2009. They now have a daughter together.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Age Difference = 12 years. After being together for 10 years, Brangelina wed in 2014. However, they announced their split in 2016.

Flashback: Couples at the Golden Globes, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher

Age Difference = 15 years. After six years of marriage, Demi announced she was divorcing Ashton in 2013.

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes

Age Difference = 16 years. The couple got married in 2006 but divorced in 2012.

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

Todd Williamson/WireImage.com

Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox

Age Difference = 12 years. After breaking up and making up, the pair tied the knot in 2010, and despite some more obstacles, they remain together.

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming, Mabel

Splash News

Bruce Willis & Emma Heming

Age Difference = 23 years. The Die Hard star fell hard for model Emma Heming. The couple  married in an island wedding at his home in Turks and Caicos in 2009.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Age Difference = 11 years. The chanteuse's first husband, Tommy Mottola, was 21 years her senior, while Nick is more than 10 years her junior. However, after getting married in 2008, they officially divorced in 2016.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

John Parra/WireImage.com

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Age Difference = 25 years. The stunning actress and her man were born 25 years apart...but on the very same day! They wed in 2000.

Ellen De Generes, Portia De Rossi

APEX / MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Age Difference = 15 years. The famous couple's age gap definitely works as they've been married since 2008.

