Age Difference = 15 years. The famous couple's age gap definitely works as they've been married since 2008.

Age Difference = 25 years. The stunning actress and her man were born 25 years apart...but on the very same day! They wed in 2000.

Age Difference = 11 years. The chanteuse's first husband, Tommy Mottola , was 21 years her senior, while Nick is more than 10 years her junior. However, after getting married in 2008, they officially divorced in 2016.

Age Difference = 23 years. The Die Hard star fell hard for model Emma Heming. The couple married in an island wedding at his home in Turks and Caicos in 2009.

Age Difference = 12 years. After breaking up and making up, the pair tied the knot in 2010, and despite some more obstacles, they remain together.

Age Difference = 16 years. The couple got married in 2006 but divorced in 2012.

Age Difference = 15 years. After six years of marriage, Demi announced she was divorcing Ashton in 2013.

Age Difference = 12 years. After being together for 10 years, Brangelina wed in 2014. However, they announced their split in 2016.

Age Difference = 11 years. The Nashville star found romance with her pro-boxer beau in 2009. They now have a daughter together.

Age Difference = 12 years. After meeting at a Charades party, the Oscar winner married her boy-toy in 2004. She was 36 and he was 24, and the pair now have three children.

Age Difference = 24 years. After splitting from hubby Ryan Reynolds, the actress hung out with the older Oscar winner in 2012.

Age Difference = 35 years. The character actor is best known for roles in The Green Mile, Lost and The X-Files, wed a then-16-year-old aspiring country singer in Las Vegas.

Age Difference = 18 years. The former 90210 star has been involved in an on-again, off-again relation with up the older actor who is best known as Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break.

Age Difference = 13 years. Their summer romance took the world by storm in 2012.

Age Difference = 26 years. Talk about a love match! The 30 Rock star married the fitness expert in 2012.

Age Difference = 19 years. The singer married the much-younger Venezuelan in 2014. However, they filed for divorce in 2017.

Age Difference = 18 years. Jenny from the Block dated the back-up dancer for several years, and after breaking up and getting back together a couple times, they split for good in 2016.

Age Difference = 31 years. The actor was linked to Vincent D'Onofrio 's daughter in 2016.

Age Difference = 14 years. The badass actor and sexy supermodel/actress are not only happy in love, but they also recently welcomed their first child into the world!

Age Difference = 37 years. Not only is the Roxy Music pop star's wife significantly younger than he is, she also turns out to be his son's ex-girlfriend...Yikes!

Age Difference = 13 years. These True Blood stars, married since 2010 , are still going strong. Maybe the old saying is true: The couple who fights werewolves together, stays together.

Age Difference = 13 years. After nearly six years and two kids, McConaughey popped the question to the Brazilian model on Christmas day.

Age Difference = 19 years. This couple flew mostly under the radar during their two-year courtship, but the former House star and her Arrested Development funnyman announced their engagement in August 2011 .

Age Difference = 18 years. Clooney dated the former WWE wrestler for several years. However, they split in 2013.

Age Difference = 46 years. The Mary Poppins star wed his personal makeup artist on Leap Day of 2012. The two had met six years earlier at the SAG Awards, where the veteran actor was "bowled over by her beauty."

Age difference = 11 years. The hot couple tied the knot in 2012 and have since welcomed two baby girls.

Age difference = 9 years. Take me out to the ballgame...and take her out of the dating game?! The former Sopranos star, 36, married the 27-year-old Washington Nationals slugger in 2016.

Age difference = 60 years. The 91-year-old Playboy mogul married his 31-year-old wife in December 2011.

Age difference = 18 years. The 56-year-old comedian has been dating the 38-year-old since 2012.

Age difference = 10 years. The 40-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer began dating the 30-year-old in 2014. The couple now have two sons together.

Age difference = 29 years. The 58-year-old Queen of Pop dated the 29-year-old choreographer for a few months in 2014.

Age difference = 9 years. The 44-year-old actress married the 35-year-old basketball star in September 2014.

Age difference = 25 years. The 61-year-old reality star has been dating her 36-year-old boyfriend since 2014. The couple met through mutual friends as Gamble works for Justin Bieber 's manager Scooter Braun .

Age difference = 17 years. The actor, 56, married his wife in 2014. They welcomed their twins into the world in June 2017.

Age difference = 18 years. The 40-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer has been dating the 22-year-old since 2015.

Age difference = 17 years. The 31-year-old fashion designer married the 48-year-old in 2015.

Age difference = 27 years. The famous twin, 31, has been dating the 58-year-old businessman since late 2016.

Age difference = 20 years. The 56-year-old started dating the 36-year-old after his split from Melanie Griffith in 2015.

Age difference = 23 years. Depp, 54, married Heard, 31, in 2015. They divorced in 2017.

Age difference = 17 years. The actor, 42, dated the 25-year-old model for several years. However, the pair split in 2015, and he's not dating Irina Shayk , who is 32.

Age difference = 18 years. Before Leo started dating Agdal, he was romantically involved with Garrn, 24, for several years.

Age difference = 17 years. The 42-year-old is known for dating younger women, and Agdal, 25, was his most recent girlfriend. However, the couple split in May 2017.

Age difference = 14 years. The 31-year-old actress began dating the 45-year-old billionaire following her split from Johnny Depp in 2017.

Age difference = 14 years. The reality star, 38, and her 24-year-old former boxer beau started dating in 2017.

Age difference = 10 years. The 23-year-old former One Direction singer and the 33-year-old singer first sparked romance rumors in 2016, which were quickly confirmed via social media. They welcomed a baby boy into the world in March 2017.

Age difference = 22 years. The 43-year-old actress and the 21-year-old comedian and TV personality were photographed kissing in June 2017. They reportedly met through a mutual friend.

In fact, scroll down to check out 45 more celebrities who made the age gap work with their significant other...

While some of us may have gasped in shock over the vast age difference between Beckinsale and Rife, we really shouldn't. The whole May-December romance is really nothing new in Hollywood.

The two met through a mutual friend, ET reported yesterday, and though neither Beckinsale nor Rife has commented on their relationship, photos surfaced of the two passionately kissing in West Hollywood. Not to mention, Rife also posted (then deleted) and Instagram photo in front of a senior citizen's center, writing, "Age is just a number. Find someone you love, and take their breath away...even if that means putting a kink in their oxygen tank cord. #LifeAlertTypeOfLove."

E! News confirmed the 43-year-old British actress has been dating Matt Rife , a 21-year-old comedian and TV personality.

