Kaitlyn Bristowe is feeling the burden of being a former Bachelorette.
On Instagram yesterday, she posted an all-natural photo of herself sitting on the floor with her dog, coupled with a lengthy caption. She explained her #realstagram by saying, "I'm run down, tired, greasy, full of McDonalds, but I had one of the best 3 weeks of my life." Bristowe started off the post by listing the many places she's traveled to in the past three weeks: Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, back to Nashville, Mexico, Napa and to Nashville again. Makes you tired just reading it.
Bristowe, who recently turned 32, also confessed that it's the show that puts so much stress on her and others when it comes to being thin. She admitted, "I don't know if you noticed but it feels like if you go on The Bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot. Which is a ton of pressure."
She continued the honesty by also pointing out insecurities she has and what parts of herself she's aiming to improve.
"Yes. I'm tiny, but I have cellulite, and insecurities. I'm actually insecure about how scrawny my arms are," she wrote. "I work hard to be healthy, and love my body, but also drink wine and eat McDonalds. (Had it twice this week.)"
Body positivity and self-love are obviously something Bristowe is passionate about. Last month, she posted another makeup free photo and rallied the troops, writing, "Once a week let's post a real pic. A pic that shows we are confident enough to be happy with who we are. Because what's more beautiful than that!!"