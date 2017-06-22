Bristowe, who recently turned 32, also confessed that it's the show that puts so much stress on her and others when it comes to being thin. She admitted, "I don't know if you noticed but it feels like if you go on The Bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot. Which is a ton of pressure."

She continued the honesty by also pointing out insecurities she has and what parts of herself she's aiming to improve.