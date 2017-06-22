ABC
ABC
Leah Block is admitting she was wrong.
The former Bachelor star—who vied for Ben Higgins' heart on the show—came under fire Monday after she tweeted an insensitive remark about the diversity on Rachel Lindsay's season of the Bachelorette.
"I'm sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, 'What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
Lindsay clapped back in her own tweet, writing, "Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday."
As you may recall, Lee Garrett—a contestant on this season of The Bachelorette—was criticized earlier this month for alleged racist tweets.
However, Block came forward yesterday with a letter of apology about her remarks.
"I come forward honestly and openly, to extend my sincere apology for the tweet from my account on Monday, June 19th regarding the current season of The Bachelorette," she began. "The tweet came from a place that humored the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel's presence on the show."
Lindsay is the first-ever black Bachelorette—something Block said she's proud to see.
"I acknowledge that entertaining this kind of humor is a passive and careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made in television and continue to make in this industry," she continued. "It is vitally important to prioritize these experiences and help destroy the oppressive forces that threaten minority communities. My tweet did neither of those things and I see that as a personal failure."
She concluded, "I accept responsibility for my ignorance and as I move forward I will engage in these issues - so I can become an informed ally who would never consider that tweet to be funny in the first place. Our Society should have no place for hate that targets any minority group. We can't make the future better until we make ourselves better. And I'm starting now."