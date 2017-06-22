Leah Block is admitting she was wrong.

The former Bachelor star—who vied for Ben Higgins' heart on the show—came under fire Monday after she tweeted an insensitive remark about the diversity on Rachel Lindsay's season of the Bachelorette.

"I'm sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, 'What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Lindsay clapped back in her own tweet, writing, "Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday."

As you may recall, Lee Garrett—a contestant on this season of The Bachelorette—was criticized earlier this month for alleged racist tweets.