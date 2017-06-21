We all know that Rihanna's pretty much the baddest bitch on the planet, but even bad gals have their soft spots and for RiRi that's a fan in need.
Today it appears as though the 29-year-old came to the aid of a fan who's been nursing a broken heart. The fan reached out to the songstress seeking advice via Twitter Direct Message.
The user @WaladShami wrote the "Diamond" singer, "Hey Robs, how did you get over your first heartbreak?" He added,"I've been struggling."
Amazingly enough, the "S&M" singer responded back to her hurting fan with some seriously amaze advice.
The not-too-busy-for-her-fans Grammy winner wrote, "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever!"
She added, "You will find love again and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime, enjoy all that YOU are!!!"
Thank you, I love you @rihanna pic.twitter.com/DsYHOTChxP— Samer / ???? (@WaladShami) June 21, 2017
This isn't the first time she's helped a struggling fan via DMs.
In 2016, she helped a follower come out of the closet. The man reached out to her directly to share his fears about coming out to his family. The "Love on the Brain" singer wrote back, "Baby it's okay to be scared, but it's more important to be who you really are!"
She continued, "You don't have a choice really! That's not a decision to be made! You are who you are, and as hard as it may seem, the best s--t ever is freedom and peace with yourself!"
She urged him to be honest with his loved ones, because he was ultimately being dishonest with himself if he didn't.
"Your family may not understand, but luckily you live in a generation that does!! And not to mention the community here amongst us, we will hold you down boo!! #NavyRdie," wrote the hitmaker.
Later, the fan got in touch to say he'd been opening up about his sexuality to those around him, gradually coming out to them. He said he wouldn't have done it without her support.
He wrote, "I finally came out to my second close friend over here. I'm feeling so good Rih, thanks to you."
The inquisitive "Umbrella" singer asked, "How did she react?"
He wrote, "She was so happy for me."
Additionally, in 2013, a fan wrote Rihanna a private message: "Hey Rih, I hope it’s not a bad time to message. Just been down lately and wondering if you had any words of encouragement. Trust issues with men."
Rihanna responded immediately: "Anytime I have trust issues, I often assume that it has a lot to do with myself. Most of the time it’s difficult to differentiate. Intuition and insecurities! But no one ever wants to wait to figure it out. Whatever we do, we don’t want to feel stupid! So we tend to jump the gun with no evidence to back it up. That’s the biggest mistake anyone could ever make."
She continued: "My advice, which is exactly what I’ve done, is if s--t isn’t making sense to me, I’m out. I mean cold turkey! I always need to step out of it to see it for what it is cuz I refuse to let a man play me. If he has no respect, he just doesn’t! But you don’t have to allow it or be bound by it."
She truly is the gift we don't deserve...