We all know that Rihanna's pretty much the baddest bitch on the planet, but even bad gals have their soft spots and for RiRi that's a fan in need.

Today it appears as though the 29-year-old came to the aid of a fan who's been nursing a broken heart. The fan reached out to the songstress seeking advice via Twitter Direct Message.

The user @WaladShami wrote the "Diamond" singer, "Hey Robs, how did you get over your first heartbreak?" He added,"I've been struggling."

Amazingly enough, the "S&M" singer responded back to her hurting fan with some seriously amaze advice.

The not-too-busy-for-her-fans Grammy winner wrote, "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever!"

She added, "You will find love again and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime, enjoy all that YOU are!!!"