Whitney Port's road to baby couldn't end sooner. The Hills reality star-turned-lifestyle guru told the LadyGang Podcast she's "so ready for this pregnancy to be over," partly because she hasn't had sex with hubby Tim Rosenman in some time.

Port, who is currently in her third-trimester, revealed that intimacy while pregnant isn't exactly her cup of tea. She revealed, "It is so not for me! It's not. I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can't get into the mood. Like, I can't feel sexy."

The 32-year-old confessed her and Tim did "other things" in the bedroom, but "once the belly really started happening," sex was out of the question. Apparently, Whitney's man is also pretty hesitant about doing the deed.

"I think if I was one of those pregnant women that loved it and was confident, then he'd be into it," she explained. "I think I've turned him off of it because I'm like, ‘Don't look!' I'll even not say anything and he'll see me getting undressed and be like, ‘I'm not looking, I'm not looking!'"