Whitney Port's road to baby couldn't end sooner. The Hills reality star-turned-lifestyle guru told the LadyGang Podcast she's "so ready for this pregnancy to be over," partly because she hasn't had sex with hubby Tim Rosenman in some time.
Port, who is currently in her third-trimester, revealed that intimacy while pregnant isn't exactly her cup of tea. She revealed, "It is so not for me! It's not. I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can't get into the mood. Like, I can't feel sexy."
The 32-year-old confessed her and Tim did "other things" in the bedroom, but "once the belly really started happening," sex was out of the question. Apparently, Whitney's man is also pretty hesitant about doing the deed.
"I think if I was one of those pregnant women that loved it and was confident, then he'd be into it," she explained. "I think I've turned him off of it because I'm like, ‘Don't look!' I'll even not say anything and he'll see me getting undressed and be like, ‘I'm not looking, I'm not looking!'"
Port said she's more than ready to hit the gym after giving birth, telling the LadyGang co-hosts, "I'm so excited to get back in shape. I love it. That was such a big part of my life. It made me feel so good."
When it comes to former co-stars Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag's pregnancies, Whitney said she's barely fazed by The Hills recent baby boom. "I don't really care," she quipped, before clarifying, "I'm so happy for them, but I don't really keep in touch with them."
As Whitney continues her pregnancy journey, the fashion designer is staying busy with new flower delivery service called bloom2Bloom and candid YouTube series, "I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy."
After celebrating her baby shower, the stunning blond took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about accepting her new curves and growing belly.
"At first, I must be honest, I had a very hard time coming to terms with my changing body," she penned. "I had always prided myself on being healthy from the inside out and it was difficult not labeling my pregnant body 'fat.' But as time has gone on, I have come to appreciate what my body is ACTUALLY doing."
"Don't get me wrong, I still look at myself in the mirror every day in disbelief about the fact that my boobs are now triple d's or that when I look down, I can't see my feet, etc., but I remind myself I'm growing a gift and this gift needs room to grow," Port added. "Just as we all do."